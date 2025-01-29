Dr. Kianor Shah Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals
Shah is a distinguished healthcare professional; as a dentist, he’s worked in over 300 offices, highlighting his global commitment to advancing patient care.
The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is thrilled to announce that Dr. Kianor Shah, an accomplished dentist, inventor, entrepreneur, global healthcare innovator, and leader, has joined its esteemed network of professionals. His mission to elevate industry standards and foster collaboration across disciplines worldwide and his passion for innovation, leadership, and excellence align perfectly with the IOFP’s goal of creating a community of professionals committed to making a meaningful impact.
A testament to Dr. Shah’s global community efforts, he’s holding the Doctors’ World Gala (DWG) on the Island of Sardinia, Italy, this year. Doctors from over 150 countries will convene to map out the future of healthcare based on Hippocratic principles integrated with Artificial Intelligence to reduce third-party influence in a healthcare setting.
“I am honored to join the IOFP, where I will unite with professionals committed to innovation and collaboration and share how to create industry events like the Doctors’ World Gala,” said Dr. Kianor Shah.
Dr. Kianor Shah is a distinguished healthcare professional who is celebrated for his achievements in dentistry and global business initiatives. A Diplomate and Master of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, Dr. Shah is a Fellow of the California Implant Institute and the International Academy of Dental-Facial Esthetics. He is the founding Regent of the Global Summits Institute, where he fosters global collaboration in healthcare innovation, and was just named member of the month for the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kianor Shah to the International Order of Fantastic Professionals. Dr. Shah’s extraordinary accomplishments as a dentist, entrepreneur, and global healthcare innovator exemplify the ambitious standards and values of the IOFP. We are confident that Dr. Shah’s expertise and visionary leadership will greatly enrich our organization and inspire our members worldwide,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.
About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:
The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a global network of distinguished professionals committed to excellence, collaboration, and positive impact. Members of IOFP represent diverse industries and bring innovative solutions to today’s pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com.
