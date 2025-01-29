floLIVE EVP Sara Brown to Moderate Business Success Sessions at IoT Evolution

Discussions will take on global data regulations, building effective partnerships, and a look forward across the IoT landscape

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a leader in global cellular connectivity, announced that Sara Brown, its executive vice president of marketing, will moderate three sessions at IoT Evolution, a leading conference and exposition for the IoT and wireless industries. Brown will help subject matter experts provide unique insights in the sessions, "What's Ahead in 2025," on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 a.m., “Navigating Government Regulation and Compliance,” scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, and “Finding the Right Partners - Avoiding Costly Mistakes,” which runs at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 12. IoT Evolution is collocated with ITEXPO, and is scheduled for February 11-13 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.During the sessions, Brown will draw on her years of experience as both an industry analyst and executive to facilitate discussions on identifying business-centric initiatives to satisfy real-world challenges. She will also provide examples of real-world deployments to illustrate tangible success stories.“I am eager to facilitate these conversations that will provide the audience with straightforward and practical information that can be implemented in their own businesses,” said Brown. “Adhering to government regulations and maintaining a profitable channel are two important topics that impact vendors, channel partners, and end-users.”To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprise. With its carrier-grade, distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInjstafford@parallelpr.comfloLIVE Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.