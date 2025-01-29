Benefit Advisors Network Welcomes River Bend Strategies as Its Newest Member

Montana-Based River Bend Strategies Joins BAN

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bozeman, Montana-based River Bend Strategies, Inc. is the newest member of the Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada."Joining BAN is no small feat, as it requires passing a rigorous screening process," explains Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. "We evaluate organizations based on their business ethics, industry expertise, and dedication to delivering exceptional service. River Bend Strategies excelled in each of these areas, earning their place among our network of trusted advisors.”The insurance brokerage and consulting firm specializes in larger employer groups with 200 or more employees. The firm’s area of focus is self-funded health plans, consumer-driven health plans, provider network evaluation and selection, stop-loss insurance coverages, and rewards-based wellness and utilization management programs.River Bend Strategies' current client base is focused on healthcare organizations (hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers) and Tribal Employer groups.“We joined BAN to enhance opportunities for collaboration and networking with peer agencies that excel in innovative and successful business models," says Eric Deeg, President & CEO of River Bend Strategies, Inc. "My focus is on cost containment through strategies that prioritize employee engagement, empowering individuals to improve their health literacy and strike the right balance between healthcare decisions, outcomes, and costs."Continues Deeg, “In the ever-changing landscape of the market, we are thrilled to be a part of the Benefit Advisors Network.”The collaboration and sharing of intellectual knowledge between fellow members is unlike any other organization in the industry, regardless of size. Unlike many other industry organizations, BAN members collaborate on business rather than compete, therefore it limits membership by market or geographic area. BAN is more interested in being the best than being the largest. That unique structure and philosophy allow members to share and support one another with best practices, strategies and expertise because they are unencumbered by concern with the presence of competitors.BAN firms offer their clients the kind of resources normally found only in a major national firm. But, rather than answering to corporate headquarters or shareholder interests, BAN members answer to their clients, delivering the care and consideration of an interested local partner that understands what local employers want and need.About Benefit Advisors NetworkFounded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at syarcusko@benefitadvisorsnetwork.com. For more information on the organization, please visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn

