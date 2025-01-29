13th Annual Kennett Winterfest to feature 60+ Breweries, Live Music & New NA Options

Friends pose for a group photo at Kennett Winterfest. Photo by Josh Case. Kennett Winterfest attendees showoff homemade pretzel "snacklaces." Photo by Josh Case. Kennett Winterfest brings beer lovers together in the heart of Kennett Square, PA.

Limited Tickets for the February 22 festival are on sale now at kennettbrewfest.com benefiting community programs in Kennett Square

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennett Collaborative is pleased to announce Kennett Winterfest is just around the corner on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Admission includes unlimited tastings from a lineup of more than 60 carefully selected craft breweries plus vendors, food trucks, live music, and more, sponsored by Wilkinson Farms and Wistar Motors.New This Year: Non-Alcoholic OptionsAt Winterfest, both Regular Admission and NA ticket-holders may sample non-alcoholic beers from top brands like Athletic Brewing, Guinness, and Sierra Nevada in addition to the signature zero-proof "mocktail" provided by our designated driver sponsor, Chatham Financial. The expanded options makes the NA Ticket the perfect option for those who prefer to skip the alcohol without missing out on the experience.Craft BreweriesKennett Winterfest will feature an impressive lineup showcasing a diverse range of craft beers, ciders, and meads from Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and beyond. Highlights include local favorites like Braeloch Brewing and Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square; renowned names like Cape May Brewing (Cape May, NJ) and Big Oyster Brewing (Lewes, DE); and new-to-Brewfest breweries like Neck of the Woods (Pitman, NJ), Sunset Hill (Gilbertsville, PA) and Space Cadet Beer (Philadelphia, PA).Live Music & EntertainmentThe event will feature live music performances by All the Living and the Dead, and It’s About the People bringing an Indie-Pop and American roots soundtrack to the celebration. Band of Media Brewers, a homebrew club will be joining with a live demonstration and information session, so if you want to learn the craft be sure to stop by their tent! Don’t miss the Wintefest and KSQ merch that will be available. There will also be a friendly competition for best dressed and best “snacklace” award!VendorsThis year’s food vendors include Natalie’s Fine Foods, Bacon on a Stick, Southbound BBQ, Dia Dolce, Zach’s Street Grill, Have a Ball, Lobster Rolls and More, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Dough Sweet.In addition to food and beverages, there will be a variety of unique vendors to peruse, including a permanent jewelry maker—perfect for taking home a lasting memory of this one-of-a-kind event!Mary Lou Baily, Event Coordinator, says:“For 13 years, Kennett Winterfest has been a celebration of craft beer, community, and connection. This year, our volunteer committee is making it bigger and better than ever with new experiences like the best ‘snacklace competition’ to go along with the ‘best dressed competition.’ Winterfest is about creating memories, welcoming everyone, and having fun together. Don't miss it!”Jack Lodge, Chester County’s Brandywine Valley, says:“This Winterfest marks the first anniversary of the Chester County Cheers Trail, which we at Chester County’s Brandywine Valley launched last Winterfest. Once again, we’ll be offering an extra 300 points toward trail merch at the festival. There’s so much to look forward to at every Brewfest and Winterfest, but this past year of fests and leading up to this event have been really special.”Event Details:Date: February 22, 2025Time: 12:30–4:00Location: 600 S Broad Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348Tickets: kennettbrewfest.com DefConn (VIP) Ticket: SOLD OUTRegular Admission: $60NA Ticket: $20For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kennettbrewfest.com or follow Kennett Brewfest on social media at @kennett.brewfestTicket proceeds support Kennett Collaborative’s community programming.About Kennett CollaborativeKennett Collaborative is the nonprofit organization that brings Kennett to life through its popular events, programs, and beautification initiatives, promoting Kennett Square as thriving place for everyone to live, work, and play. For more information, visit kennettcollaborative.org

