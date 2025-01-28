Ask Francine Fueler

Introducing Francine Fueler! Do you have questions about specific fuel types, eligibility for refunds, or general inquiries regarding motor fuel regulations? This is the perfect way to ask your question.

Francine, our motor fuel expert, is ready to help you with all your fuel-related inquiries!

Ask any questions you may have here.

These questions will be followed up by quarterly seminars open to all, regardless of license type or involvement with fuel.

The first “Francine Fueler Motor Fuel Facts not Fantasy” session will be on Wednesday, March 12th at 10:00 AM.