Revenue launches 605Drive System

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division launches their new title and vehicle registration system, 605Drive.

Vehicle registration renewals are once again available at DMVNow Kiosks, online, and through county treasurer offices. To access the online platform, visit the Department’s website at dor.sd.gov and select "Vehicle Registration and Plates" under Online Services. A new partner service platform will be available for licensed motor vehicle dealers and lenders. 

Monday, February 17 is President’s Day, and your county treasurer’s office may not be open. If you have purchased a vehicle and need to drop off your title paperwork, please visit them during their scheduled hours of operation.

