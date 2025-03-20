Motor Vehicle Renewal Notices Have a New Look

There is a new look to Motor Vehicle Renewal Notice renewal emails!

Motor Vehicle Renewal Notices from 605Drive look like the email below, with an attachment labeled “Individual Renewal Card.pdf”.

The notices will come from the email address – donotreply@605Drive.cs.sd.gov





Need another option?

There are currently four options for the annual renewal of a vehicle registration. License renewal can be accomplished in person at the applicant’s county treasurer’s office; by mail through the county; by Internet renewal through the online Vehicle Registration & Plates portal or through a DMV Now License Renewal Kiosk located in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Pierre, Aberdeen, Mitchell, Watertown and Yankton.