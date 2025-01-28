Submit Release
River otter trapping closed for the season in the Panhandle Region

The river otter trapping season in the Panhandle Region closed on Jan. 27 after the harvest quota was met on Jan. 24. 

River otters must be presented at the Panhandle Region office in Coeur d'Alene to obtain the appropriate pelt tag within 72 hours of harvest. Any trapper who has already reached their statewide personal quota of three otters, and/or traps any otters after 11:59 p.m. on January 27, must surrender those otters at the Panhandle Region Idaho Fish and Game office for a $10 reward.  

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 or visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/trap/otter/quota for the most up-to-date statewide information on otter harvest limits and closures. For more information about reporting requirements please review the 2024-2025 Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Seasons and Rules Booklet. 

For further information, contact regional wildlife staff at the Panhandle Regional office (208-769-1414) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

 

