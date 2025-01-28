Federal Disaster Assistance Tops $24.6 Million for Chaves Residents

ROSWELL, New Mexico — It has been just over three months since former President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for the state of New Mexico following the Oct. 19-20 Severe Storm and Flooding in Chaves County. To date, more than $24.6 million in federal assistance has been approved for New Mexican families affected by the disaster.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) have approved grants and loans for more than 3,000 recovering homeowners, renters and businesses in Chaves County. This assistance helps pay for eligible losses and disaster-related damage repair and replacement of homes and personal property, temporary housing, cleaning and sanitizing, moving and storage, childcare, medical and dental expenses and other needs of New Mexicans affected by the storm and flooding.

“FEMA collaborates closely with all our federal, state and local stakeholders to help New Mexicans affected by the disaster as they recover. We must remember that this is a long-term effort, but one that will be critical in building a more resilient and stronger Roswell,” said José Gil Montañez, Federal Coordinating Officer for New Mexico.

As of Jan. 27, FEMA Individual Assistance totaled more than $17.8 million in grants to eligible homeowners and renters, including:

More than $8.88 million in housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing.

in housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. More than $8.94 million in grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious disaster-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

FEMA Voluntary Agency Liaisons (VALs)

The VALs mission is to establish, foster and maintain relationships among government, voluntary, faith-based and community partners. Through these relationships, the VALs support the delivery of inclusive and equitable services and empower and strengthen capabilities of communities to address disaster caused unmet needs.

In addition, VALs coordinate with local partners to assist with the collection and distribution of in-kind and monetary donations to aid in the Chaves County recovery process. By coordinating appeals through local Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs), the VALs have identified nearly $146,000 in additional FEMA Individual Assistance for Chaves County recovery. State and local VOADs have also distributed more than $461,000 in financial assistance to Chaves County survivors to support immediate needs and recovery efforts.

Public Assistance

FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program for the October flooding reimburses the state, counties, local governments, tribes, and certain private nonprofits (including houses of worship) for eligible costs of disaster-related debris removal and emergency protective measures. PA in Chaves County is available, on a cost -sharing basis: FEMA pays 75%, the state 25%. FEMA has received eight applications for project funding under the PA program. Of those, seven projects are now under review.

Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $6.8 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profit organizations. Of that amount, more than $6 million was approved for homeowners and renters with over $2.9 million distributed. Approving more than $476,000 to Chaves - County business, SBA has distributed over $300,000 to assist in their recovery.

Applicants may apply at https://lending.sba.gov. Business owners also may apply in-person by visiting SBA Business Recovery Center at the Eastern New Mexico University Roswell Arts and Sciences Center. The deadline to apply to SBA for property damage was Jan, 2, 2025. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Aug. 1, 2025.

For the latest information on the Chaves County recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4843. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and facebook.com/femaregion6