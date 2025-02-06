Reckoning: Vietnam and America's Cold War Experience— A Bold Perspective on History

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reckoning: Vietnam and America's Cold War Experience, 1945-1991 by Neal F. Thompson, released on Amazon Kindle in Kindle & Paperback Format on January 12, 2022, is a groundbreaking exploration of America's Cold War history. This compelling book challenges traditional narratives, providing readers with a thought-provoking perspective on the complexities of the Cold War and Vietnam War.

About the book:

Through an in-depth analysis, Reckoning uncovers the untold stories of America's struggles against Communism. From Truman's controversial policies to the brutal realities of Korea and WW II, Thompson dismantles Cold War orthodoxy and sheds light on the hidden truths of America’s political and military strategies. The book critically examines the Truman Doctrine, challenging readers to reevaluate widely accepted narratives. By identifying history’s “elephants in the room,” Thompson offers an intellectually honest lens to view pivotal events and their long-term impacts. This book is an eye-opener for history enthusiasts and will provide a paradigm shift in understanding the role of domestic politics in shaping America's Cold War policies.

About the Author:

Neal F. Thompson is a Vietnam War veteran and accomplished attorney with a career spanning military service, law, and education. As a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, he logged nearly 600 combat hours, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart. After his military service, he pursued academics, graduating cum laude from Northwestern University Law School and earning high honors in history from the University of Illinois. With over 25 years in private practice and 18 years as a prosecutor in Illinois, Thompson is a respected legal expert who has taught and lectured nationwide. A pilot in the Illinois Army National Guard for 28½ years, he retired in 2003 with over 4,000 hours of flight time.

He now practices law in Chicago and lives in Naperville, Illinois, with his wife Jaime and their three children.

Availability:

Reckoning: Vietnam and America's Cold War Experience, 1945-1991 by Neal F. Thompson is available on Amazon in Paperback & Kindle formats.

Legal Disclaimer:

