'The Broken Mirror' by William A. Stephens Jr. Shines Light on Mental Health and Veterans’ Struggles

DAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broken Mirror: Voice of the Voiceless, a Mental Health Journey by William A. Stephens Jr. is a raw and powerful look into the struggles of mental illness, especially among veterans. Released in March 2025 and available on Amazon Kindle, this book takes readers through a deeply personal experience of trauma, healing, and hope.

About the book:

This award-winning book, nominated for the Eric Hoffer Award 2025 and winner of two categories in the March 2025 International Impact Book Awards is part of the 1821 Productions series. It serves as a mental wellness guide for those silently battling demons, particularly veterans adjusting to civilian life. With 22 veterans and family members lost to suicide daily, Stephens becomes the “voice of the voiceless.” He bravely shares his journey through darkness, including a heartfelt apology to his Teenage daughter, missed moments due to heavy medication, and a call for awareness. The book is more than a story it’s a lifeline for those feeling unseen, offering strength, understanding, and a chance at a fresh start.

About the Author:

Author William A. Stephens Jr., a retired Army Sergeant First Class, writes not for fame or fortune but to make an impact. His story is one of survival, love, and purpose. The Broken Mirror is a moving, honest, and necessary read that may help you—or someone you know—find light through the shadows. Stephens is now an award-winning author—his second book, Of the Broken Mirror, has been nominated for the prestigious Hoffer Award, and he has received two national book awards from the IIBA.

Availability:

Grab your copy of The Broken Mirror today on Amazon Kindle and Books by. Support the message. Support the mission. Be the voice of the voiceless. Mental health is a life sentence without parole.

Legal Disclaimer:

