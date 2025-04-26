A Father's Grief Sparks a Movement: 'Logan’s Story' Sheds Light on the Fentanyl Crisis

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logan’s Story: A Father’s Fight Against The Fentanyl Crisis by Doug Ballinger Jr. is a powerful memoir about love, loss, and resilience. Published on Amazon on April 16, 2025, this emotional and urgent book follows a father’s heart-wrenching journey through addiction, loss, and the fight for justice in the wake of his son’s tragic death.

About the book:

At its core, Logan’s Story is a brave and brutally honest account of a father's experience watching his son struggle with addiction, and the unimaginable pain of losing him to fentanyl poisoning. But it’s more than just a personal memoir - it’s a wake-up call. Doug Ballinger Jr. sheds light on the dark and dangerous world of substance use disorder, pushing readers to confront the stigma surrounding addiction. He transforms grief into action, encouraging others to speak out, support one another, and demand change. This story resonates deeply with anyone who has loved someone battling addiction or mourned a life taken too soon. It’s heartfelt, it’s real, and it’s a message that needs to be heard now more than ever.

About the Author:

Doug Ballinger Jr. is a devoted father and advocate, using his personal tragedy to bring attention to a crisis that continues to destroy families across the nation. Logan’s Story is his first book a deeply personal yet universal reflection on love, loss, and the fight to make sure no more lives are lost to fentanyl.

Availability:

Read “Logan’s Story” today on Amazon and join the fight to save lives, break the stigma, and turn pain into purpose. Stand with Doug Ballinger Jr., who has joined the movement full force, to help end the fentanyl crisis.

Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F4RQ48ZM/

Legal Disclaimer:

