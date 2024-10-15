Fraud.net Wins Platinum Award for Banking Fraud Innovation

The end-to-end risk management platform secured the Future Digital Award for its Entity Monitoring solution.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, a global leader in fraud prevention, AML, and digital risk management solutions, has won the Platinum Award for Banking Fraud Prevention Innovation at the 2024 Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Fintech and Payments. This award recognizes Fraud.net’s innovative Entity Monitoring solution, which delivers incredible visibility and control over fraud and risk for financial institutions worldwide.

Juniper Research, a leading authority in digital technology research and analysis, annually highlights the most innovative and impactful players in the tech landscape. This prestigious award showcases Fraud.net’s ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge, real-time protection against fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes.

Fraud.net’s Entity Monitoring empowers businesses to manage risks associated with partners, merchants, and segments by setting customizable thresholds for key indicators like chargeback and fraud rates. This allows organizations to assess and evaluate relationships and determine opportunities for growth and change. The solution especially benefits banking-as-a-service platforms that manage multiple banks, credit unions, and other financial entities and streamlines regulatory compliance, ensuring both operational integrity and risk minimization.

“As fraud and compliance challenges evolve, we’re dedicated to pushing boundaries and equipping businesses with the tools they need to manage risk and grow with confidence,” said Whitney Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Fraud.net. “This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and our focus on delivering impactful solutions for our clients.”

