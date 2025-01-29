Blue Phoenix Awarded Contract to Provide VBA MDEO Business Advisory Support and Transform VA Disability Exam Processes

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Phoenix Solutions, LLC (Blue Phoenix) is honored to announce that it has been awarded a one-year contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), Medical Disability Examination Office (MDEO) to provide critical business advisory support services aimed at modernizing operations and enhancing the delivery of benefits to our Nation’s Veterans. This partnership highlights our commitment to creating innovative federal benefits solutions that drive meaningful results for those who have served.

"It is an absolute privilege to partner with MDEO through this business advisory support services contract," said John Trodden, Managing Partner, Blue Phoenix. "By drawing on the expertise of our veterans, we are committed to enhancing MDEO's operations ensuring a more efficient and effective system. Veterans are the foundation of our freedom, having stood guard in times of peace and fought valiantly in times of war. Supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom is both a privilege and a responsibility we hold with the utmost respect."

MDEO’s mission is to ensure Veterans receive timely, accurate, and comprehensive examinations to support the adjudication of their disability claims. Blue Phoenix is proud to contribute to this mission by delivering business advisory support services and upholding VA's commitment to serving Veterans with excellence, compassion, and respect.

About Blue Phoenix

Blue Phoenix Solutions, LLC (Blue Phoenix) is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Arlington, VA. Formed under an approved mentor protégé joint venture between Phoenix Oversight Group, LLC (PhoenixTeam), mentor, and Blue Bay Delivery Solutions, LLC (Blue Bay), protégé, Blue Phoenix is on a mission to “serve those who serve” by bringing PMO, product and delivery excellence, and strategic advisory leadership for federal agencies. For more information visit, www.bluphx.com.

