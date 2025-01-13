PhoenixTeam Announces Partnership with Mortgage Bankers Association to Offer GenAI Education for Mortgage Professionals

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhoenixTeam, a leading provider of generative artificial intelligence (genAI) solutions for the mortgage industry, is excited to announce its partnership with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Under this new collaboration, PhoenixTeam will serve as the MBA’s genAI education provider, equipping MBA members with tailored training programs designed to create an AI-aware workforce, prepare mortgage professionals for AI transformation, and lead AI change at their organizations.

“Our mission at the MBA is to enable members to successfully deliver fair, sustainable and responsible real estate financing within ever-changing business environments,” said Peter Grace, Senior Vice President, Membership, Education, Technology, and Strategy at the Mortgage Bankers Association. “GenAI is moving astonishingly fast. By partnering with PhoenixTeam, we’re ensuring mortgage professionals have the knowledge and skills they need to gain and keep a competitive edge within their organizations—ultimately leading to better outcomes for borrowers and the industry at large.”

By uniting the MBA’s extensive network with PhoenixTeam’s genAI expertise, this groundbreaking partnership aims to help mortgage professionals effectively integrate emerging technologies into their operations, delivering greater value to prospective and current homeowners. For more information about this partnership and upcoming GenAI training programs, please contact Mike Ramos at michael.ramos@phoenixoutcomes.com.

About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned mortgage operations, advisory services, and regulatory technology (regtech) company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Specializing in traditional and AI-powered mortgage solutions, we enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through innovative, customer-centric technology. Our regtech product, Phoenix Burst, is the first genAI powered business process fulfillment platform in mortgage. We are tackling the hardest problem up front, compliance. Intersecting Silicon Valley innovation with traditional mortgage, we can finally make mortgage modern. For more information, please visit www.phoenixoutcomes.com or www.phoenixburst.ai.

About the Mortgage Bankers Association

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, an industry that employs more than 390,000 people in virtually every community in the country. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association works to ensure the continued strength of the nation’s residential and commercial real estate markets, to expand homeownership, and to extend access to affordable housing to all Americans. MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices and fosters professional excellence among real estate finance employees through a wide range of educational programs and a variety of publications. Its membership of more than 2,200 companies includes all elements of real estate finance: independent mortgage banks, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, thrifts, REITs, Wall Street conduits, life insurance companies, credit unions, and others in the mortgage lending field. For additional information, visit MBA’s website: www.mba.org.

