ELM MicroGrid Launches Innovative FieldSight Cloud 2.0: Transforming Energy Management

The main tab in ELM FieldSight 2.0 features status KPIs, movable widgets, and a brand-new flow diagram for a fully customizable experience.

ELM MicroGrid, a leader in battery energy storage systems, proudly introduces FieldSight Cloud 2.0, the latest evolution in our commitment to innovation.

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on a foundation of proven technology, this advanced tool enhances how customers manage their ELM MicroGrid systems, offering unparalleled precision, ease of use, and customization for optimal performance.

“FieldSight Cloud 2.0 represents the culmination of our commitment to empowering customers with cutting-edge tools for managing energy systems,” said Aron Bowman, President of ELM MicroGrid. “With its intuitive interface, dynamic insights, and customizable control, this dashboard offers a transformative experience for energy professionals seeking efficiency and reliability.”

Key Features of ELM's FieldSight Cloud 2.0:

• DERMS Dashboard: Customizable DERMS (Distributed Energy Resource Management) landing page enables each user to create groups for dynamic system analytics.

• Streamlined Navigation: Navigate with ease using an interactive site map, group listings, and smart search functionality for instant access to specific sites.

• Dynamic Insights: Interactive data charts and graphs and detailed site health summaries provide real-time system health at a glance, with the ability to quickly perform in-depth data exploration.

• Customizable Control: Tailorable widgets and tabs, including KPIs and flow diagrams, allow users to adapt the Microgrid site pages to their operational needs.

• Comprehensive Data: Dedicated tabs for BESS, PV Inverters, Load Meters, Generators, and Reports ensure every aspect of the system is covered.

Jason Petermeier, COO of ELM MicroGrid, emphasized the practical impact of the new dashboard: “Our FieldSight Cloud 2.0 is more than just a tool; it’s a game-changer. We’ve reimagined energy management to empower our customers with precision and flexibility like never before. Whether you’re monitoring performance or optimizing operations, FieldSight puts control firmly in your hands.”

FieldSight Cloud 2.0 is now available to all customers, setting a new benchmark in energy management technology. Whether managing battery energy storage systems (BESS) or fine-tuning microgrid operations, FieldSight delivers the insights and tools needed to drive efficiency and reliability.

ABOUT ELM COMPANIES

Started in 1998, ELM Companies develops innovative and sophisticated solutions for energy and utility services that assure your compliance with regulations, improve your grid reliability, and streamline distribution.

They have continuously built innovative technology solutions through direct utilities experience and understanding with:

ELM Utility Services: 1400+ fleet servicing over 3,000,000 tickets per year across the U.S. utility industry.

ELM MicroGrid: Microgrid Battery energy storage systems implemented for utility companies, the U.S. Military, and Commercial and Industrial applications.

ELM LaunchPoint: Precise, cloud-based utility mapping that provides instant access to your infrastructure data.

ELM Solar: Manufactures and distributes innovative Solar Energy Solutions, such as Naked Energy’s Virtu technology that offers the world’s highest energy density solar thermal equipment available on the market

ELM MicroGrid FieldSight Cloud 2.0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.