Governor Hobbs Announces Over $60 Million Investment to Protect Arizona’s Water

Investment focuses on conservation, infrastructure upgrades, and water resiliency to address statewide water challenges

Phoenix, AZ — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced a $60.3 million investment to protect Arizona’s water supply, focusing on conservation, advanced technology, infrastructure improvements, and water sustainability to address critical water challenges across the state.

“Arizona’s water future depends on taking action today,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Not only is my administration driving key policy reforms, I’m committed to making investments that protect water for every Arizonan and ensure our communities have the resources they need to continue growing for generations to come.”

Key Water Investments Include:

$14.6 million for WIFA Water Conservation Grant Fund

The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) will continue supporting conservation projects statewide, including rural water solutions and long-term sustainable supplies. WIFA has already funded over 150 projects thanks to $200 million previously allocated by the State.

$12.3 million to support disadvantaged water systems

Small public water systems will receive funding through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) for technical support and infrastructure improvements to ensure reliable, clean drinking water.

$5 million to combat PFAS “forever chemicals” water contamination

This additional $5 million will double ADEQ’s funding to identify and remediate PFAS, harmful “forever chemicals” that threaten water supplies of Arizona communities.

$12 million for Buckeye’s renewable water infrastructure

The City of Buckeye will use state funds to expand renewable water supplies, including infrastructure to enhance the reuse and recharge of effluent as part of the City’s commitment to achieve a 100-year Alternative Designation of Assured Water Supply (ADAWS) for sustainability and growth.

$7 million for groundwater monitoring

New groundwater index wells across rural Arizona will help track declining aquifer levels and inform water management strategies for rural communities.

$5.5 million for hydrogeologic studies

Scientific studies in groundwater basins facing water level declines will provide crucial data for aquifer management to help the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) build groundwater models and tools that assist water protection efforts.

$3.49 million for advanced water monitoring technology & data collection

Investments at ADWR to utilize satellite monitoring, gravity surveys, and GPS technology to improve aquifer management and water demand data collection.

$500,000 for wastewater contamination cleanup

ADEQ will utilize these funds to track and replace failing wastewater disposal systems in rural areas to prevent contamination of water supplies.

Governor Hobbs is committed to solving Arizona’s water challenges with forward-thinking solutions. The investments protect critical resources while promoting environmental and economic sustainability for the state’s future.

These ARPA dollars are not affected by the ongoing federal funding freeze.

For more information visit: Overview of Water Investments

