Bosch Security and Safety Systems Enables Effective Solution for Bosch BIS High Availability with StarWind

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarWind , a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for Enterprise ROBO, SMB, & Edge, has announced that Bosch Security and Safety Systems, a global leader in security, safety, and communications solutions, has enhanced its well-known security and surveillance solution, Bosch BIS, with a cost-effective high-availability option by integrating StarWind Virtual SAN This integration provides Bosch BIS customers with greater flexibility in configuring a reliable and redundant security and surveillance infrastructure.Challenge:The Bosch Building Integration System (BIS) is a software solution that manages different security subsystems like access control, video surveillance, fire alarm systems, public address (PA) systems or intrusion systems on one single platform. Bosch BIS is capable of High Availability which, at the same time, requires shared storage. Traditional iSCSI or FC SAN shared storage is notoriously expensive, complex to configure, have a large rack and thermal footprint.Solution:By integrating StarWind into its solution, Bosch Security and Safety Systems completely eliminated the need for expensive SAN, NAS, or other physical shared storage. StarWind Virtual SAN seamlessly integrates into the hypervisor, delivering unbeatable performance and exceptional simplicity. StarWind allows Bosch BIS to run on high-performance, low-cost, low-footprint, and energy-efficient infrastructure.High AvailabilityStarWind Virtual SAN provided a simple yet powerful solution for Bosch BIS redundancy and high availability, maximizing performance and eliminating the risk of downtime.Cost EfficiencyDeploying StarWind VSAN on just two nodes significantly reduced the costs typically associated with high-availability infrastructures. This included savings on rack space, power consumption, and the elimination of additional hardware purchases.Exceptional SimplicityStarWind’s seamless integration with Microsoft Hyper-V Failover Cluster facilitated straightforward deployment and management, boosting overall system performance and operational simplicity.The successful integration of StarWind enabled Bosch Security and Safety Systems to deliver exceptional service and support to its clients, ensuring continuous safety and security across critical infrastructures, including airports, defense installations, industrial sites, and healthcare facilities.“StarWind Virtual SAN enabled us to achieve redundancy with just two nodes, reducing our overall infrastructure costs and power consumption while building a reliable Hyper-V failover cluster without the need for hardware SAN,” said a representative from Bosch Security and Safety Systems.Read moreFor more information on Bosch’s IT transformation and the benefits of StarWind Virtual SAN, please visit: StarWind's Bosch Security Systems Success Story.About StarWindSince 2008, StarWind has empowered customers to run their mission-critical applications with maximum performance and uptime, all while keeping costs low. Trusted by over 63,800 businesses globally, StarWind's reliable products, high efficiency, and exceptional ease of use have led to nearly 100% customer satisfaction. As a pioneer in hyperconvergence, StarWind has advanced enterprise ROBO and SMB with innovative HCI solutions, backed by best-in-class support and maintenance services. For more information about our company, products, and up-to-date offerings, please visit StarWind or follow StarWind on LinkedIn @starwindinc and X @starwindsan.About Bosch Security and Safety SystemsEstablished in 1886, Bosch Security and Safety Systems is a leading global provider of security, safety, and communication solutions. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Bosch Security and Safety Systems combines advanced technology with user-friendly design to deliver reliable and effective solutions. Serving a diverse array of industries, including critical infrastructures like airports, defense installations, industrial sites, and healthcare facilities, Bosch ensures safety and security with innovative technology and exceptional service.

