Logee’s Greenhouses Introduces New Tropical Houseplants for 2025

Alocasia 'Variegated Frydek' is a new and rare hybrid with beautiful dark green and white leaves.

Logee’s Greenhouses is a renowned source for fruiting, flowering, rare, and tropical plants for plant lovers throughout the United States.

DANIELSON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The houseplant boom that began during the Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of fading. Here are some of the best new tropical houseplant varieties that Logee’s Greenhouses has introduced for 2025.

BEST NEW FOLIAGE HOUSEPLANTS

Alocasia ‘Variegated Frydek’

Alocasia is a popular houseplant because of its large and attractive leaves that resemble elephant ears. Alocasia ‘Variegated Frydek’ has contrasting white veins and splotches of white on its dark green leaves. This compact new variety only grows to 1-3 feet tall, and it grows best in well-draining soil and bright indirect sunlight. This eye-catching, easy-to-grow specimen adds beauty and charm to any room. A plant in a 4-inch pot sells for $49.95 from logees.com.

ZZ Plant ‘Black Queen’

ZZ Plants are terrific houseplants for beginners. These plants are tough and look great even if you accidentally forget about them. ZZ Plant ‘Black Queen’ will thrive in a low-light window with its arching stems and waxy green-to-black leaves. The juvenile leaves start out green and turn black with time. This easy grower requires little light, water, and fertilizer to maintain its beauty. A plant in a 4-inch pot sells for $49.95 at logees.com.

BEST NEW FLOWERING HOUSEPLANTS

Hibiscus ‘Bright Hope’

Flowering houseplants are always a treat, and Hibiscus ‘Bright Hope’ is a beautiful addition to any room or patio. A Best of Show winner, ‘Bright Hope’ has large 7 to 9-inch flowers with a dark maroon eye in the center that transitions to vibrant pink with frilly yellow petal edges. It is a prolific bloomer in sunny rooms when temperatures are warm. This plant is an ever-bloomer that produces gorgeous flowers throughout the year. It grows to 2 to 4 feet tall. A plant in a 4-inch pot sells for $24.95.

Rby. Orchid Divine Phoenix ‘Pterodactyl’

This award-winning orchid won the silver medal at the 2021 World Orchid Conference for its overall beauty, flower shape and size, and stunning color.

The large 5 to 6 inch flowers are deep purple with white and yellow highlights. The plant typically produces 1-3 flowers per spike that last 3 to 4 weeks. The bloom season for ‘Pterodactyl’ is winter into spring, and there is often a purple flush on new foliage. A plant in a 4-inch pot sells for $49.95 from logees.com.

Desert Rose ‘Red Dragon’

The sensational ‘Red Dragon’ Desert Rose has fully double red flowers with black petal edges that get more pronounced in full sun. ‘Red Dragon’ usually blooms in spring, summer, and fall when environmental conditions are warm and sunny. This is a grafted, ready-to-bloom, two-year-old plant with a thickened caudex. Please note: Adeniums may arrive dormant or semi-dormant from October-March, with little or no foliage. But each spring they will put out new leaves! Each plant in a 4-inch pot sells for $39.95.

BEST NEW FRUITING HOUSEPLANT

Citrus ‘FairchildLS’

Citrus trees are highly prized as houseplants and patio plants. Citrus ‘FairchildLS’ is a low seeded Mandarin orange variety (compared to the original ‘Fairchild’ variety) with only about 2 or 3 seeds per fruit. The medium-to-large, sweet, flavorful fruit is 2.5” in diameter with a smooth, easy-to-peel rind. The juicy fruit matures in winter and holds on the tree through late March. Fruiting usually begins the third year after planting. This is a grafted plant designed to bloom and fruit sooner than non-grafted specimens. Citrus ‘FaichildLS’ Mandarin Tree will grow from 3 feet to 12 feet tall depending on the size of the pot it is planted in. A plant in a 4-inch pot sells for $49.95. Cannot be shipped to CA, TX, FL, or AZ.

BEST NEW CACTUS HOUSEPLANT

Spiral Cactus

Spiral Cactus is a rare and visually interesting plant that is prized for its blue-green, columnar, spiral form. Like so many cacti, this is an easy-care plant that’s very drought tolerant. At full maturity, a Spiral Cactus can reach more than 4 feet tall, and it will bloom at night with large, beautiful pink or white flowers. The eye-catching, architectural form of the Spiral Cactus is perfect for that sunny spot that needs added height or interest. A plant in a 4-inch pot sells for $59.95.

For more information visit logees.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.