Summit Responsible Solutions Reveals Tips for Preventing Tick Bites

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather warms up, the odds of getting bitten by a tick increase. Ticks are opportunistic pests that can spread dangerous diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

To help prevent painful and potentially disease-spreading tick bites, Summit Responsible Solutions has released Tick Tips that help educate homeowners, hikers, campers, and outdoors-people about how to avoid tick bites and control tick populations.

WHAT ARE TICKS?

Most people think of ticks as insects, but they are actually classified as arachnids. Like spiders, they have eight legs and no antennae. And they need a blood meal to survive.

Ticks do not fly, nor do they jump. But they are crafty. They crawl up grass or low brush and wait for an animal (or human) to walk by. When a possible host animal brushes by, ticks will reach out with their front legs and grab the fur of the animal (or the clothing or skin of a human). Because they are small, ticks often go undetected.

TICKS ARE LONG-TERM FEEDERS

Once a tick finds a host animal or person, it buries its curved teeth deeply into the skin. This enables a tick to latch on for long-term feeding. If not discovered, a tick can feed off a host animal for many days.

If there is any good news about ticks, it’s that they usually require one or two days of continual feeding to transmit diseases such as Lyme disease. That’s why it’s crucial for people to examine their skin (and their animals) for ticks immediately after hiking or spending time outdoors where ticks might be present. If a tick is found, it should be removed it right away.

HOW TO PREVENT TICK BITES

Ticks tend to be most active in the warmer months—and that’s exactly when most people are active outdoors. So, taking a hike, working in the garden, camping at a campsite, or enjoying a trail in the mountains can all result in exposure to ticks.

That’s why people should be aware of ticks and take precautions that minimize exposure to these dangerous pests. One of the best tick precautions is to spray clothing and outdoor gear with a permethrin spray such as Summit® Green Armor Insect Repellent. Permethrin repels and kills ticks, chiggers, mites, and mosquitoes. When used proactively as a preventative measure, Summit® Green Armor Insect Repellent can provide protection against disease-spreading ticks.

SPRAY SUMMIT GREEN ARMOR INSECT REPELLENT ON CLOTHING AND OUTDOOR GEAR

Permethrin-based Summit® Green Armor Insect Repellent is a ready-to-use solution to tick and insect exposure. Simply spray it on clothing, tents, shoes, and outdoor gear. (Do not apply directly to skin.) To apply, point the spray bottle and spray directly onto clothing and gear with a slow, sweeping motion. Keep the bottle about 6-8 inches away and treat each side of the garment for about 30 seconds. Allow garments to dry thoroughly for 2 hours after treatment before wearing.

Green Armor Insect Repellent adds an odorless layer of protection to shirts, jackets, pants, socks, shoes, and all outdoor gear—including tents, sleeping bags, and backpacks. This permethrin spray bonds to fabric fibers and continues to kill and repel biting insects for up to 6 weeks—even after washing.

One 32-ounce bottle of Summit® Green Armor Insect Repellent will treat about 7 full outfits. Summit® Green Armor Insect Repellent in a ready-to-spray 32-ounce bottle is available at Tractor Supply stores and online at https://summitchemical.com/products/summit-green-armor-insect-repellent/ . In addition to the permethrin spray, experts recommend using an EPA-registered insect repellent on exposed skin for maximum protection.

It is also important to conduct a full body check for ticks after returning from any time spent outdoors. Showering soon after coming indoors will also help reduce exposure to tick-borne diseases. Shower water can help wash off any unattached ticks.

