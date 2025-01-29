Proactive MD Announces Expansion into Utah

Healthcare innovator accelerates growth with additional expansions

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, announced the acquisition of two medical facilities in Utah. This marks a key milestone in broadening the organization’s impact and enables Proactive MD to expand its reach, enhance patient access, and continue to address population health.This acquisition comes on the heels of several others in Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Through these additions, Proactive MD strengthens its ability to provide integrated healthcare solutions that enhance patient outcomes and reduce costs. The expanded presence supports its dedication to transforming employer-sponsored healthcare and strengthening partnerships with health plan providers and third-party administrators.“We are excited to expand our reach into Utah,” said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. "This expansion enables us to continue to provide high quality access points to the government agencies, manufacturing facilities, and technology companies we serve. "Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers. These services, delivered through an integrated care model, result in faster access, lower costs, and improved health outcomes.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider owning and operating its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients and employers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD challenges the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology under one roof. Learn more about how Proactive MD is redefining the healthcare experience at www.proactive.md

