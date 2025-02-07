Out-Of-State Investing Summit 2025 LAC-REIA logo

Out-of-State Investing Summit Returns February 22nd

Why buy one $800,000 in L.A. (with negative cash flow) when you can buy eight houses out-of-state (with positive cash flow).” — Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association will be presenting an "Out-of-State Investing Summit" on Saturday morning, February 22, 2025, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, at the Iman Cultural Center in Culver City. At the Summit, there will be five representatives from five different states discussing investment opportunities in their states:1. Montgomery, Alabama: 3 Fives, LLC (Emily Nesselroad & Nick Weaver)2. Cleveland, Ohio: RR Caprial Investments (Renesha Johnson)3. Indianapolis, Indiana: Real Estate Done 4 U (Michael Drew)4. Detroit, Michigan: Michigan Cash Flow, LLC (Darren Foy)5. St. Louis. Missouri: St. Louis BRRKey (Jimmy Vreeland)Date & Time: Saturday, February 22, 2025, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).Admission: $49.00 per person if paid before February 15th. After February 15th, the cost is $99.00 per person. So don’t wait to register. (Gold members of LAC-REIA can attend for free.)RSVP: www.LaRealEstateInvestors.com Parking: Metered and free street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two block walk to the Iman.Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, (3) workshops, and (4) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.

