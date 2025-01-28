Integrating social narratives of flood events into a text network analysis-based decision support framework to reduce vulnerability to climate change in Africa

Viable actions that can help address the impacts of climate change are often impeded by a lack of accessible and usable information needed to underpin evidence-based decision-making. Compounding this, disaster risk management systems often fail to account for context-specific drivers of social vulnerability and environmental risks, which are crucial for enhancing social resilience to flood impacts.

This paper outlines an attempt to overcome these impediments by using community-based narratives of flood risk in Lusaka, Zambia. The researchers relied on natural language processing (NLP) and text network analysis (TNA) of residents’ narratives of their experiences with flooding to fine-tune flood maps that had been created by using global rainfall and global information system (GIS) datasets.