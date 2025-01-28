The UNEP and FAO Global Nitrous Oxide Assessment launched at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, stresses that urgent action is needed to tackle rising nitrous oxide (N 2 O) emissions to keep global warming under (1.5°C). It is the first international report focused solely on nitrous oxide in over a decade.

N 2 O is a potent greenhouse gas. While its emissions come from natural and human-made sources, the assessment focuses mainly on reducing the emissions caused by human activities. Since 1980, these human-made emissions have risen significantly, with about 75% of this increase coming from synthetic fertilizers and manure in farming.

The assessment authors outline practical steps to reduce these emissions by over 40%, especially through changes in food systems activities. They emphasize the need for sustainable nitrogen management to cut N 2 O emissions and minimize the loss of other harmful nitrogen compounds.

In addition to identifying the problem, the authors address pathways that will help to reach climate goals, protect the ozone layer, and enhance air quality while ensuring food security and reducing other environmental impacts.