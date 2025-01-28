Use caution on the ice

Ice conditions at many Iowa lakes have been changing quickly over the past few days. Those changes are only likely to accelerate with the warm weather forecast for the next week..

This past weekend, nine OHV/ATVs broke through the ice – seven at the Iowa Great Lakes on the Minnesota border, and two at Lake Rathbun, on the Missouri border. The vehicles have all been removed and no injuries were reported.

“Between the cold weather and lack of snow cover, we should have excellent ice thickness and quality, but that’s not the case,” said Craig Cutts, chief of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau.

Snow covering ice often acts as a blanket of insulation, slowing ice from forming during cold temperatures, and protecting ice from melting during warmer weather. Given the cold winter over the upper Midwest and the lack of snow, ice thickness shouldn’t be an issue in late January.

But it is.

In Dickinson County, sections on area lakes have had open water all winter and seams in the ice have been opening during the day, then skimming over at night. These hazards have been avoidable during daylight, but have caused issues after sunset. The lack of snow has also created slick conditions making it difficult to walk without ice cleats and has caused stopping issues for OHV/ATVs even while traveling below five miles per hour.

These conditions have also impacted lakes in South Dakota and Minnesota.

At Lake Rathbun, pressure ridges had formed in certain locations on the big reservoir creating hazardous conditions and when the OHV/ATVs drove over the pressure ridge, they broke through.

Ice conditions have been changing by the day, and even by the hour in some places. Use caution if heading out and keep plenty of distance from open water. The standard safety practices of checking ice thickness frequently, and including a life jacket, throwable floatation and 50 feet of rope with your fishing equipment is encouraged.

“We emphasize the point that ice thickness varies on each body of water and we’re really seeing that this year. It’s a good reminder that no ice is 100 percent safe – and to trust your instincts – if it doesn’t look right, stay off,” Cutts said.

Looking ahead, the warm weather, wind and rain in the forecast will likely end ice fishing across Southern Iowa and cause significant issues on lakes with pockets of open water in other regions.