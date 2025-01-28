Become a campground host for the 2025 recreation season

Several Iowa state parks are still seeking campground hosts for the 2025 camping season. If you enjoy camping and meeting new people, this may be the perfect volunteer opportunity for you.

Campground hosts work alongside DNR staff to help maintain and beautify the park, ensure reservations are up-to-date and accurate, and assist visitors in a welcoming and helpful manner. Actual duties vary based on each park’s individual needs.

In this volunteer position, hosts are provided a free campsite and live in the park for one to five months during the summer season. Hosts volunteer a minimum of 20 hours per week, often including weekends and holidays, while living on site in their own camper.

Each park’s camping experience is unique – some are rural and rustic, others are in popular tourism areas; some have small campgrounds, and many are hubs of activity, especially on peak weekends. In addition, assigned lengths of stay are dependent on each park’s needs for the upcoming season.

Parks currently needing hosts:

Backbone - need hosts for 2 campgrounds (Delaware County)

Bellevue (Jackson County)

Clear Lake - 2 slots available (Cerro Gordo County)

Geode (Henry County)

Lake Darling (Washington County)

Ledges (Boone County)

Lewis and Clark (Monona County)

McIntosh Woods (Cerro Gordo County)

Nine Eagles (Decatur County)

Pilot Knob (Winnebago County)

Pine Lake (Hardin County)

Prairie Rose (Shelby County)

Stephens State Forest (Lucas County)

Union Grove (Tama County)

Walnut Woods (Polk County)

To learn more about a park’s unique experience and needs, please contact the individual state park office; a list of parks and their contact information can be found at www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks, or for general inquiries about campground host opportunities, email: iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov

Additional information about volunteering and applying for a campground host position is available at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. The list of parks needing campground hosts can change, so please check back to this web page regularly for additional opportunities.