New York Jets Punter Thomas Morstead Raises Over $101K for the Fight Against Lou Gehrig’s Disease

With the help of over 500 donations, Morstead's "Punt for ALS" campaign surpassed its goal of $100K in support of the Team Gleason Foundation.

It will continue to take all of us, working together, to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until a cure is found. No white flags!” — Thomas Morstead

NEW ORLEANS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead announced via social media that his “Punt for ALS” campaign in partnership with the Team Gleason Foundation raised more than $101,000 for the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease.

Prior to the start of the 2024-2025 season, Morstead launched the campaign to help raise awareness for the terminal neurogenerative disease that has gripped his dear friend and former New Orleans Saints special teams star Steve Gleason since 2011. In doing so, Morstead committed to donating $1,000 for every punt he made inside the 20-yard line this season. In addition, he asked teammates, opposing teams, and his fans to join him in supporting the cause.

“Steve has given so much of himself to others throughout his life, and it felt like the right time to give back to him by raising awareness for the incredible work he is doing through his non-profit, Team Gleason Foundation,” said Morstead. “It was an absolute honor to dedicate my 16th NFL season to Steve and his foundation.”

Morstead added, “I’m eternally grateful for all who joined me in this fight and showed those living with ALS and their families they are not alone. It will continue to take all of us, working together, to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until a cure is found. No white flags!”

MORE THAN 500 DONATIONS TOTALING $101,022.

Over the course of the season, 526 people donated to the campaign, in total raising $101,022.

Each donation came with a chance to win special weekly incentives, including game-worn signed jerseys by Morstead himself and/or opposing team players. The incentives were announced prior to each game on Morstead’s Instagram and reposted by Team Gleason's Instagram.

The initiative garnered tremendous support across the NFL, with jersey donations from punters Tress Way (Washington Commanders), Johnny Jekker (Carolina Panthers), Jamie Gillan (New York Giants), Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee Titans), Bryce Baringer (New England Patriots), Blake Gillikan (Arizona Cardinals), and Ethan Evans (Los Angeles Rams); and kickers Wil Lutz (Denver Broncos) and Jason Sanders (Miami Dolphins).

In addition, every “Punt for ALS” donor entered a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The tickets were won by a lucky fan in Arkansas.

THE MEANING BEHIND "PUNT FOR ALS"

Steve Gleason inspired his teammates, the city of New Orleans, and football fans everywhere in 2006 after dramatically blocking an Atlanta Falcons punt in the Saints' return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. The iconic block, which was recovered in the endzone for the first score of the game, became a symbol of hope and resilience for the city of New Orleans and its football team in the aftermath of the devastating storm.

Since his ALS diagnosis in 2011, Steve has continued to inspire the ALS community. The hashtag #neverpunt, derived from his heroic blocked punt, embodies his approach to life, urging a relentless pursuit of goals despite challenges or setbacks. It reflects his courage in facing ALS and his continued advocacy and inspiration for others living with this disease and beyond.

Last July, Morstead thought he’d have a little fun with his friend by revising Gleason’s motto and logo for the upcoming season. In a surprise visit to Gleason, Morstead said, “I’ve been waiting 10 years to do this” and crossed out the “Never” on Gleason’s #neverpunt shirt.

“Gratitude is sacred. In the midst of immense suffering, I started a daily gratitude journal. Gratitude has been a path to resilience, strength, and joy,” said Gleason. “I’m incredibly grateful for Thomas’ friendship and support. I appreciate him and all those who come together to make a bigger impact on the ALS community.”

For more information on how to help people living with ALS have the resources and the opportunities to not only continue living, but continue living productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives, please visit www.TeamGleason.org.

Thomas Morstead shares his "Punt for ALS" plans with Steve Gleason.

