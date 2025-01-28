Detroit VA Healthcare System Downriver Clinic Hosts Successful Open House

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Detroit VA Healthcare System’s newest clinic, the Downriver Clinic, opened their doors to the public for an open house event on January 24. The clinic, which opened in June, hosted Veterans from the Downriver area, to familiarize them with the space. The Downriver Clinic will allow Veterans to access Primary Care, Mental Health, Laboratory and Telehealth Services locally.Veterans had the opportunity to speak with experts on benefits including representatives knowledgeable about Veterans Benefits, VA Healthcare, Pact Act, Medical Foster Home and VSOs. Veterans were also able to meet providers and conveniently switch over their care to the clinic.“We are thrilled about the outcome of this event”, said Chris Cauley the Detroit VA Healthcare System’s executive director. “It is important to us that Veterans are able to receive care in ways that are accessible and convenient to them.”For more information about the Downriver Clinic visit, https://www.va.gov/detroit-health-care/locations/downriver-va-clinic/ Enrolled veterans interested in transferring care to the Downriver Clinic should visit https://www.va.gov/detroit-health-care/register-for-care/ For more information about the Detroit VA Healthcare System and services available to Veterans, visit the following website www.va.gov/detroit-health-care and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VADetroit.About John D. Dingell Medical CenterSince 1939, the John D. Dingell has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit www.va.gov/detroit-health-care

