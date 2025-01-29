Areté Living Wins Exemplary Awards for DEIB Program

Areté Living won two Prism Awards from WTWH Healthcare for their Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) program.

Leaders like Kenny are instrumental in advancing this mission, and we are so fortunate to have such dedicated champions driving this vital work forward.” — Sarah Silva, President and Co-Founder of Areté Living

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Areté Living , a senior living management and development organization, won two Prism Awards from WTWH Healthcare for their Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) program.Kenny Dew, Area Finance Manager and Chair of the DEIB Council with Areté Living, earned the DEIB Champion Award. This designation honors individuals who have championed DEIB within their companies.Areté Living earned the Social Stewardship Award, recognizing companies that have made significant achievements in social responsibility initiatives related to community engagement."I am deeply proud to have our organization recognized for DEIB and social stewardship," stated Sarah Silva, President and Co-Founder of Areté Living. "This recognition marks neither the beginning nor the end of our work. While there is a national effort to dismantle progress that prioritizes fundamental human needs, we at Areté remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering and accelerating a culture of belonging for everyone. Leaders like Kenny are instrumental in advancing this mission, and we are so fortunate to have such dedicated champions driving this vital work forward."DEIB ChampionDew has been involved with DEIB at Areté Living since 2020 and assumed his role as Chair of the DEIB Council in 2022. He was instrumental in adding the company’s new core value: “a culture of respect, belonging, and celebration of diversity.” In 2024, Dew played a crucial role in establishing Juneteenth as a company holiday, an awaited moment for many of our employees.Dew’s latest update to the DEIB program is the introduction of Inclusion Advocates leading four pillars: people, education, talent, and community. He and the DEIB Council determined goals and projects for each pillar, as well as generated excitement among employees to participate in this great work.Dew is heavily involved in all Areté Living’s DEIB campaigns honoring observances and holidays through the year, ensuring they are authentic, valuable, and accessible to employees and the public.“I’m honored to be named a DEIB Champion,” Dew stated. “While I am enormously proud to have been selected, this accomplishment is really a testament to our DEIB team members and collaborators. I’ve had the good fortune of partnering with people who work every day to further our organization’s dedication to celebrating our residents and team members, and to cultivate an environment they see themselves represented in. I have been so impressed with the enthusiasm and ideas they bring to the table as we continue to expand our efforts, and I can’t wait to have our biggest year yet in 2025!”The company’s DEIB program has thrived due to the dedication and contributions of Dew and Zanele Mutepfa-Rhone, Culture and Diversity Strategist of Brand Zanele Collective . Both have supported the program since 2020.With Dew as Chair, the DEIB Council integrated a strategy that included culture and people assessments, cultural moments programming, inclusive education, and community partnerships.“Kenny is someone who doesn’t just lead programs; he leads with heart, and he does so with a brilliance that is felt across the organization,” Mutepfa-Rhone shared. “His unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive, respectful, and compassionate culture, combined with his thoughtful leadership, makes him truly deserving of the DEIB Champion Award. We need more leaders like him, now more than ever.”Social Stewardship AwardAreté Living’s social stewardship and philanthropic efforts are supported by its strong DEIB program.Areté Living has sponsored Pride Northwest at Portland Pride for the past four years. This event demonstrates that everyone is welcome and included in Areté Living’s senior communities.The company is also a proud long-time sponsor of the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and their teams fundraise for this important cause throughout the year.Areté Living also sponsors Gifted Wishes, supporting their work in granting final wishes of individuals in hospice care.Areté Living’s owner Rick Miller and his wife Erika Miller are passionate about Self Enhancement Institute’s (SEI) mission to support youth in their personal and academic success. Areté Living has supported SEI for two years, including sponsoring their biggest community fundraiser, Soul of the City.Areté Living’s leadership team and DEIB Council are honored to accept the Social Stewardship Award and Dew’s DEIB Champion Award as they advance their work in promoting a culture of equity and inclusion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.