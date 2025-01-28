NUJ pledges support for campaign to return detained Yemeni journalists

IFJ condemns "climate of fear" for media workers in the country

The plight of missing Yemeni journalists has been highlighted by the International Federation of Journalists, which is seeking their release.

The NUJ has pledged its support for the IFJ in condemning the “climate of fear” media workers in Yemen are operating in and calls for the return of all kidnapped journalists in the country.

© Credit: Mohamed Al-Miyahi/YJS

On 20 September journalist Mohamed Al-Miyahi (pictured) disappeared from the capital Sana’a after two armed individuals raided his home, two days after he published an article criticising the Houthi organisation.

Journalist and Yemeni Journalists’ Syndicate member Fouad Al-Nahari was also kidnapped in late September.

The NUJ joins the IFJ and its affiliate, the YJS in calling for the immediate release of Al-Miyahi, Al-Nahari and all unfairly detained journalists in the country.

The Houthi group has kidnapped journalists Wahid Al-Sufi, Nabil Al-Sadawi and Fahd Al-Arhabi since April 2015, September 2015 and June 2023, respectively. Journalist Muhammad Qaid Al-Maqri has been reportedly missing since October 2015 in the Hadramout region under the control of Al-Qaeda. Two other journalists, Ahmed Maher and Naseh Shaker, have been detained by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) since August 2022 and November 2023, respectively.

The IFJ and the YJS have been relentlessly campaigning for the release of Yemeni journalists.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“We strongly condemn the adverse working environment and climate of fear that journalists and media professionals endure in Yemen, jeopardising their safety. Our colleague Mohamed Al-Miyahi is the latest abductee in a long list of journalists who must be immediately and unconditionally released. We call on the de facto authorities and other armed groups to stop hindering journalists’ work and release all unfairly detained journalists”.

Return to listing