India: Journalist detained amid environmental protests

NUJ backs demand for journalists to be allowed to cover public interest stories without fear of reprisals

Calls have been made to safeguard the rights of the press following the detention of South First journalist Sumit Jha in southern India.

Jha was covering a student protest called Save City Forest about forest land clearing. After bulldozers arrived on the university campus the students tried to block them, leading to a confrontation with the police.

Although Jha showed his press card and identified himself as a journalist he was put into a police van, in which he recorded a series of videos. He claims his phone was then taken off him by an officer and he was driven around the campus for a while then taken to a police station and released soon after.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists and the Indian Journalists Union in urging authorities to stop arbitrary detentions of media workers reporting in the public interest and ensure journalists can work without fear of reprisal.

The IJU said:

“Indian Journalists Union condemns the arrest of South First’ journalist, Sumit Jha. IJU asked the Telangana government to respect freedom of press and allow journalists to cover news.”

The IFJ said:

“The unlawful detention of journalist Sumit Jha is transparent in its attempt to silence critical voices reporting in the public interest. The IFJ calls on authorities to safeguard the rights of press workers, ensuring journalists are free to conduct their duties without fear of reprisal or retribution.”

