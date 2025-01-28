Washington State Ferries will answer questions, share information at February online community forums

SEATTLE – It's a double date! Washington State Ferries would ferry much like to have community members from throughout Puget Sound join its next pair of virtual meetings. WSF leaders will answer questions from the public and provide the latest information on service restoration, building new ferries, electrification of new boats and the legislative sessions.

Participants will need to register before the online meetings scheduled for noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

WSF systemwide public meetings information

When: Noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

Where: Online via Zoom

Details: Prior registration is required for these virtual meetings. Each public meeting will cover the same material and is designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule. Meeting participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments ahead of time. After the meetings, video recordings will be available online on WSF's community participation page.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the state's drive-in WiFi hotspot location finder.

