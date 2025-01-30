The Boathouse at Saugatuck Announces Exquisite Valentine’s Day Dinner Special

The Boathouse Restaurant at Saugatuck, Westport’s premier dining destination, is thrilled to announce a special Valentine's Day dinner celebration.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boathouse Restaurant at Saugatuck, Westport’s premier dining destination, is thrilled to announce a special Valentine's Day dinner celebration on February 14, 2025. Nestled along the picturesque Saugatuck River, The Boathouse invites couples to enjoy a romantic evening with a gourmet menu designed exclusively for this special occasion.This year’s Valentine's Day special includes a multi-course dinner featuring the best of local and seasonal ingredients. Each dish is crafted by our acclaimed culinary team to provide an unforgettable dining experience. Guests can expect a warm and inviting ambiance, perfect for creating memorable moments with their loved ones.Reservations for this exclusive event are now open and can be made by visiting our website or calling The Boathouse directly. We recommend securing your reservation early, as seating is limited and expected to fill quickly.Join us at The Boathouse at Saugatuck this Valentine's Day to celebrate love and fine dining in one of Westport's most enchanting settings. For more information and to make your reservation, please visit The Boathouse at Saugatuck.About The Boathouse Restaurant at Saugatuck: The Boathouse Restaurant offers a sophisticated dining experience with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and exceptional service. Located at 521 Riverside Avenue in Westport, Connecticut , the restaurant boasts stunning views of the Saugatuck River, making it a favorite for both locals and visitors alike.

