Oklahoma Film + Music Offices Adds Seven Film Friendly Communities

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced today that the Oklahoma Film + Music Office added six towns to the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program in 2024, and one in January of 2025, bringing the total number of certified Film Friendly communities in Oklahoma to 38. The newest film friendly communities include Norman, Vinita, Claremore, Collinsville, Chandler, Spencer and Oklahoma City.

“Becoming a Film Friendly Community means that you are letting potential film and TV productions know that your city is the perfect site for their project,” said Jeanette Stanton, Director of the Oklahoma Film + Music office. “Now is the time to promote your community as film friendly because more film and TV projects are choosing Oklahoma than ever before. This is the best way for communities to take advantage of and participate in Oklahoma’s booming film industry.”

In 2024, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office facilitated 21 films/TV productions in the state, resulting in an estimated $55M spent in Oklahoma and contributed to the creation of 4,173 jobs. Both Twisters and Reagan (released in 2024), were filmed at locations in six film friendly certified communities.

Below is a full list of towns participating in the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.