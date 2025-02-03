Vengo AI Partners with AppSumo to Launch Game Changing AI Sales Platform to a Global Audience

AppSumo & Vengo AI

Vengo AI joins AppSumo, offering U.S. businesses customizable AI tools to boost sales, enhance engagement, and ensure secure interactions.

With global competitors like DeepSeek disrupting the AI space, Vengo AI’s launch on AppSumo is a game-changer—bringing secure, customizable, and cutting-edge AI tools to U.S. businesses.” — CEO of Vengo AI - Jason Sherman

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vengo AI, the cutting-edge SaaS platform revolutionizing customer engagement and sales through customizable AI agents, is thrilled to announce its selection as a featured partner on AppSumo, the premier digital marketplace for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Vengo AI’s exclusive offering will launch on February 3rd, 2025, bringing its advanced AI-powered solutions to the global AppSumo community.

Vengo AI enables businesses of all sizes to create AI sales agents that reflect their unique voice, style, and branding. These agents engage with customers 24/7 through text, and voice, driving sales, enhancing customer satisfaction, and providing real-time insights. With its easy integration—requiring just one line of code—Vengo AI is democratizing AI technology, making it accessible and affordable for everyone.

“Being selected as a featured partner on AppSumo is a milestone for Vengo AI,” said Jason Sherman, CEO of Vengo AI. “We’re excited to empower the AppSumo community with the tools to scale their businesses, automate customer engagement, and boost sales effortlessly. This partnership allows us to share our mission of making advanced AI technology available to entrepreneurs and small businesses worldwide.”

The partnership aligns with AppSumo’s mission to equip entrepreneurs with tools that drive efficiency and growth. Vengo AI’s presence on the platform will provide users with access to its game-changing features, including:

- Customizable AI Agents: Fully tailored to reflect a business’s unique voice and goals.

- Sales Lead Dashboard: Captures and tracks customer data for smarter decision-making.

- Seamless Integration: Add Vengo AI to any website or platform with ease.

- 24/7 Engagement: Never miss a lead with always-on AI agents that close sales around the clock.

To celebrate the launch, Vengo AI is offering exclusive, limited-time pricing across five tiers, starting at just $69, providing significant savings compared to retail values. This makes it an incredible opportunity for businesses to adopt AI technology and gain a competitive edge.

Traditional chatbots often fail to engage customers meaningfully or close sales effectively. Vengo AI redefines customer interaction by acting as a digital sales expert, combining advanced AI capabilities with a deep understanding of each business’s needs. Backed by Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI, Vengo AI delivers cutting-edge technology that is affordable, customizable, and transformative.

“Imagine having your best salesperson available 24/7, ready to answer questions, guide prospects, and close deals—all while reflecting your brand’s personality,” said Kristin LaSalle, CMO of Vengo AI. “That’s what Vengo AI brings to the table, and we’re thrilled to share it with AppSumo’s dynamic community.”

Entrepreneurs, agencies, and business owners can leverage Vengo AI to transform their customer interactions and accelerate growth. From automating inquiries to generating leads and driving conversions, Vengo AI equips businesses with the tools to thrive in today’s competitive market.

In light of the disruption caused by DeepSeek’s emergence in the global AI market, Vengo AI stands out as a vital, American-made alternative for businesses seeking secure and innovative AI solutions. While foreign competitors raise concerns over data privacy and costs, Vengo AI provides a trusted platform that empowers U.S. businesses with cutting-edge, customizable AI tools designed to boost customer engagement and drive sales. As the AI landscape evolves, Vengo AI remains committed to supporting American enterprises with technology they can rely on.

About Vengo AI:

Vengo AI is a leading SaaS platform that empowers businesses to create AI-powered sales agents tailored to their brand. With innovative solutions that include text, voice, and video capabilities, Vengo AI transforms customer engagement, helping businesses scale and succeed. Backed by industry leaders like Microsoft and OpenAI, Vengo AI is committed to making advanced AI accessible for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.