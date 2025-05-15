Vengo AI Launches Three Breakthrough Microservices to Revolutionize Sales Automation for Modern Businesses

Vengo AI Micro Services

SiteToAgent, Trendlyzer, and Lead Reply AI streamline onboarding, insights, and follow-ups—helping businesses convert 3x more leads with zero extra headcount.

These microservices automate the three most painful gaps we saw in modern sales cycles: onboarding new reps, understanding business insights buried in documents, and writing follow-ups that convert.” — Jason Sherman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vengo AI

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vengo AI, a fast-scaling B2B SaaS company known for its human-like AI sales agents, has announced the release of three powerful microservices designed to automate and enhance the most critical points of the customer journey: onboarding, data analysis, and lead follow-up. The new services—SiteToAgent, Trendlyzer, and Lead Reply AI—are built to give businesses a faster, smarter, and more affordable way to convert interest into revenue.

“Vengo AI isn’t just building tools—we’re building momentum for founders,” said Jason Sherman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vengo AI. “These microservices automate the three most painful gaps we saw in modern sales cycles: onboarding new reps, understanding business insights buried in documents, and writing follow-ups that convert. Now they’re fast, automatic, and branded to your business from the start.”

AI That Understands, Sells, and Follows Up

The new microservices extend Vengo AI’s mission of replacing generic chatbots with intelligent, brand-trained digital sales agents. Collectively, they form a low-code ecosystem that streamlines sales enablement from top to bottom:

SiteToAgent instantly scrapes and summarizes any business website, generating a downloadable sales training kit—including 5 branded greeting scripts, 4 essential sales Q&As, and a professional knowledge base PDF. It empowers founders and marketing teams to build or train an AI sales agent in under 60 seconds.

Trendlyzer lets users upload documents—PDFs, Word files, Excel sheets—and automatically generates insight-rich PDF reports, complete with charts and key trends using NLP and machine learning.

Lead Reply AI converts meeting notes and transcripts into professional, tone-matched follow-up emails. Users can choose from Friendly, Formal, or Concise tones and edit emails with a single click.

Each microservice is open-source, privacy-friendly (no long-term data storage), and designed for non-technical users. They are also 100% free and don't require an email, or a credit card.

Real Results from the Field

Recent internal data shows Vengo AI dramatically outperforms traditional lead capture systems. In a review of 216 real-time customer interactions:

77.55% of users provided their email

57.65% offered a phone number

Over 51% of conversations led to follow-ups such as bookings or escalations

These numbers vastly outperform the industry average website conversion rate of just 2–5%.

Ali Hafizji, CEO of Wednesday Solutions, shared his experience using Vengo AI:

“Vengo helped us capture 96% more leads and 73% more booked appointments—all without increasing headcount. Visitors don’t just fill forms—they have conversations. That personalization makes our outreach smarter and our conversions stronger.”

Similarly, Jon LaClare, Founder of Harvest Growth, reported:

“Vengo AI has helped us manage our inbound leads automatically. It’s like having a 24/7 sales assistant that speaks our language. We've seen 82% more leads than before—and we’re not missing out on any high-intent prospects.”

In healthcare, where response time is often critical, Peter Cunningham of Evolve Healthcare Marketing emphasized:

“People are searching for care at all hours, and now we can be there for them—even outside business hours. Vengo’s AI isn’t replacing our team—it’s extending it.”

The Future of Sales is Personalized Automation

Kristin LaSalle, CMO of Vengo AI, said: “The launch arrives at a moment when businesses across industries are rethinking their tech stacks. Founders and sales teams are tired of duct-taping five tools together just to follow up with a lead. With one line of code, we give them a 24/7 AI agent trained in their voice, optimized for sales, and constantly improving.” She added, “This isn’t just something we built for others—my sales and marketing team uses Vengo AI every single day. It’s the backbone of our success and how we operate at scale. I don’t just make the service—we rely on it religiously.”

Vengo AI now powers thousands of conversations each week and continues to see growing demand from SaaS companies, marketing agencies, healthcare providers, and service businesses. Its roadmap includes upcoming integrations with CRM tools, University integrations, and proactive messaging triggers—all designed to close more deals with less manual effort.

About Vengo AI

Vengo AI is a B2B SaaS platform that turns any website into an always-on sales engine using advanced, custom-trained AI agents. With simple setup, full customization, and actionable lead analytics, Vengo AI helps businesses automate engagement, personalize conversations, and convert more leads—without hiring more staff.

Learn more or start a free trial at Vengo AI, and if you'd like to try Site To Agent, Lead Reply AI, or Trendlyzer, you'll find them at the bottom of the Vengo AI homepage.

