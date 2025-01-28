Third plow hit this season in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. - A snowplow making its rounds on U.S. 30/287 north of Laramie was hit on Saturday morning.

The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane. The plow operator reduced speed, flashed lights, and honked the horn in an attempt to gain the drivers attention. At the last minute, the driver regained awareness and swerved to avoid the snowplow. In their attempt to avoid the plow, the driver struck the snowplow.

There were no injuries to the operator of the snowplow. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. at milepost 310.5 on US30/287 near the Bosler Junction.

Road conditions at the time reported snowfall with slick roads with clear visibility.

The plow blade received major damage and will be totaled.

This is the eighth plow to be hit this season in the state and the third in District 1.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be mindful when driving in winter conditions. This includes checking road conditions before traveling, driving at a speed suitable for the conditions, and watching for snowplows.

Prior to traveling, motorists can check the wyoroad.info website which now includes detailed real-time maps, road conditions, radar, web cameras, and atmospheric sensors. Road information is also available from the WYO 511 App or by calling (888) WYO-ROAD (996-7623).