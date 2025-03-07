Snowplow hit on WYO 387 southwest of Wright

Sheridan, Wyo – A driver of a small SUV traveling westbound on WYO 387 southwest of Wright was cited for driving too fast conditions hitting a WYDOT snowplow just before noon on Thursday.

Two snowplow operators were performing normal snow removal operations in tandem when the incident occurred.

The front driver was plowing the eastbound left passing lane, with a second driver following behind in the eastbound travel lane.

The driver reported seeing the oncoming SUV crossing over the centerline and heading toward the snowplow. He veered to the westbound shoulder to avoid a T-bone collision. He then notified the second driver, warning him of the oncoming SUV. The driver reportedly clipped the SUV. The SUV grazed the snowplow's passenger side door and exited the road into the ditch.

The two WYDOT operators and the driver of the SUV were uninjured.

Damage to the plow was minor and was able to continue plowing operations. The SUV received significant damage.

The crash occurred at 11:51 a.m. near milepost 146 on WYO387.

Road conditions at the time reported slick with snowfall and reduced visibility.

This is the eleventh plow strike this season for WYDOT and the second in District 4.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be mindful when driving in winter conditions. This includes checking road conditions before traveling, driving at a speed suitable for the conditions, and watching for snowplows.

Before traveling, motorists can check the wyoroad.info website which now includes detailed real-time maps, road conditions, radar, web cameras, and atmospheric sensors. Road information is also available from the WYO 511 App or by calling (888) WYO-ROAD (996-7623).