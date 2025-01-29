Roomvo Acquires QFloors, Shaping the Future of the Flooring Industry

Leap Tools — creator of Roomvo — is joining forces with QFloors to revolutionize the flooring industry.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leap Tools , maker of the Roomvo room visualization platform, is excited to announce that it is joining forces with QFloors , the award-winning provider of business management solutions to the flooring industry. This acquisition solidifies Roomvo as the industry’s most innovative and fastest-growing technology provider, used daily by a combined 7,000+ retailers. With QFloors, Roomvo becomes a full-service technology platform to flooring dealers, while partnered manufacturers gain access to unprecedented insights and capabilities. Roomvo grew its product suite significantly in recent years and is now much more than just a visualizer.An Innovative End-to-End Solution for the Flooring IndustryIn just a couple of years, Roomvo expanded its product offering to include customizable websites for flooring dealers, always-up-to-date product catalogs, industry-leading digital advertising, SEO and social media management, flooring- and dealer-specific AI chatbots, outstanding showroom experiences with the Roomvo Kiosk, and easy-to-use lead management tools that empower RSAs to sell faster and sell more – just to name a few offerings. In the same timeframe, QFloors expanded its own ERP/business management technology offerings to include full-featured merchant payment processing, integrated QR codes and electronic showroom tags, and advanced features for commercial flooring dealers as well as large multi-store retailers. Together, Roomvo and QFloors will release even more new capabilities and will continue to execute on the most ambitious product roadmap in the industry.“This is just the beginning,” says Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo. “The flooring industry deserves innovation. This is not just about merging technologies; it’s about setting a new standard, while providing remarkable service. Dealers need support to help them succeed in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market, and together, we’re delivering that.”In the spirit of innovation, Roomvo and QFloors are launching new capabilities and integrations, available immediately. The newly unified platform enables dealers to influence the entire customer journey, eliminate operational inefficiencies, and reduce the dependency on multiple service providers who may have unreliable integrations, if any. Of course, Roomvo and QFloors will continue to remain flexible and integrate with all partners and other willing technology providers in the industry to allow dealers to select the best solutions for their needs.Championing Independence and InnovationRoomvo has built a reputation for innovation and rapid growth, winning numerous technology and customer service awards. By keeping the needs of its partners top of mind, Roomvo’s cutting-edge solutions help manufacturers and retailers deliver truly outstanding customer experiences. “Our independence allows us to focus entirely on our customers, and do what’s best for them," says Rajszel. “We have deliberately chosen not to have other agendas and distractions at the table.”Chad Ogden, founder of QFloors, agrees, stating, “I believe the steps Roomvo and QFloors have taken to secure the future of technology in the flooring industry will have a significant impact.” He adds, “This is a major step toward providing our customers and the industry with confidence in a protected path forward. Roomvo is now the steward of that path.”About RoomvoWith millions of monthly users across more than 150 countries, Roomvo is the leading room visualization platform for the home decor and remodeling industries. Roomvo’s proprietary technology empowers consumers to preview flooring, wall coverings, countertops, and other decor options in their homes in seconds. With a comprehensive suite of digital, in-store, and business management solutions, Roomvo helps thousands of manufacturers and retailers to create outstanding experiences, boost sales, and expedite purchase decisions. Visit www.roomvo.com or email hello@roomvo.com to learn more.About QFloorsQFloors is user-friendly flooring software designed to streamline operations for small, mid-size, and large flooring stores of all types. The company has distinguished itself for its ease of use, customer experience, and unrivaled support. Easily track inventory, sales, accounting, leads, ordering, scheduling, job costing, billing, taxes, and more with QFloors. Visit www.qfloors.com or email sales@qprosoftware.com for more information.

