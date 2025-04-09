Roomvo Unveils 2025 Flooring Trends Report, Backed by 200 Million Consumer Interactions

Discover the top flooring trends leading into 2025, based on shopper visualization data from nearly 200 million consumer interactions worldwide.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roomvo www.roomvo.com ), a leading room visualization software company, today unveiled its 2025 Flooring Trends Report , highlighting the top flooring trends for the year ahead.Explore the full insights and download the 2025 Flooring Trends Report here: https://hubs.ly/Q03gvQPf0 With the right consumer data, flooring businesses can sharpen product development, sales, and marketing strategies. The 2025 Flooring Trends Report gives flooring professionals exclusive access to Roomvo’s proprietary data. Key insights include the most popular flooring materials, colors, and styles worldwide, as well as the top rooms and months of the year for flooring shopping.“Following the success of Roomvo’s first-ever consumer flooring trends report in 2024, we’re excited to launch our 2025 Flooring Trends Report,” says Pawel Rajszel, Roomvo CEO. “Better data means stronger branding, tailored product development, and cutting-edge shopping experiences. We believe everyone deserves a beautiful home, and that starts with better consumer insights”Every month, Roomvo helps millions of shoppers discover the perfect products for their homes. The leading technology platform partners with nearly 10,000 retailers, distributors, and manufacturers across over 150 countries. The expanded data sample for the 2025 Flooring Trends Report includes nearly 200 million consumer interactions with 547 flooring and tile businesses worldwide.Some key consumer insights in the report include:- Kitchens and living rooms are the top spaces for flooring renovations- Luxury vinyl is number one globally, except in Europe- March is the peak month for flooring shopping- Tile enjoys most popularity in the hottest U.S. states- Beige and brown lead in color trends, with a hotly contested third placeAbout RoomvoWith millions of monthly users across more than 150 countries, Roomvo is the leading room visualization platform for the home decor and real estate industries. Roomvo’s proprietary technology empowers consumers to preview flooring, wall coverings, countertops, and other decor options in their homes in seconds. With a comprehensive suite of digital and in-store solutions, Roomvo helps thousands of manufacturers, retailers, and real estate listing companies create outstanding experiences, boost sales, and expedite purchase decisions. Visit www.roomvo.com or email hello@roomvo.com to learn more.

