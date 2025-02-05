SmartEarly Learning Center Ensures Transparency in Investigation

SmartEarly Responds Promptly to Parent Concern, Supports Investigation, and Emphasizes Commitment to Safety

CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartEarly Learning Center in Clifton Park was recently made aware of a parent’s concern regarding how a child was handled by an employee. We want to assure our families and the community that SmartEarly has cooperated fully and promptly with all requests for information as part of the ongoing investigation.

“At SmartEarly, the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to our care are our highest priorities,” said John Miller, owner of SmartEarly. “This is why we installed WatchMeGrow the day we opened. WatchMeGrow is a video recording system that captures and retains footage in every classroom. While the concern was brought to the State Police by a parent, WatchMeGrow’s recording capabilities will play an essential role in the ongoing investigation.”

SmartEarly took immediate and decisive action. The employee in question was immediately terminated. A second teacher who was in the room was also terminated. Additionally, a third teacher who entered the room shortly after the reported matter has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

“We take our responsibility to protect children very seriously,” added Miller. “SmartEarly leadership followed all rules and regulations, and we will continue to cooperate fully with authorities to ensure the highest standards of safety and care.”

SmartEarly remains fully committed to maintaining a safe, transparent, and nurturing environment for all children and families in our program.

