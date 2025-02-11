SmartEarly Applauds NY State Police for Swift Action in Child Safety Case

SmartEarly Learning Center commends the NY State Police for their swift action in the arrest of a second former employee in an ongoing child welfare case.

CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartEarly Learning Center stands by our firm commitment to child safety and accountability. Following the arrest of a second former employee, we want to make it clear: any individual who harms a child, fails to report concerns, or neglects their duty of care—as required by OCFS regulations—must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Our priority has always been, and will always be, the safety and well-being of the children in our care,” said the management team at SmartEarly. “We told the NY State Police during the investigation that we wanted anyone who failed these children to be held fully accountable. Thanks to their hard work, another person who does not belong in child care has been removed from the industry.”

This case underscores the importance of accountability and transparency in early childhood education. Without critical video evidence, these individuals would probably still be working in child care.

“It’s horrifying to think that without video proof, this behavior could have continued,” said John Miller, Owner at SmartEarly. “Parents trust us to protect their children, and we take that responsibility incredibly seriously. We will always work with law enforcement to ensure that anyone unfit for this profession is removed.”

We are incredibly grateful to the NY State Police for their professionalism, diligence, and commitment to justice. Their efforts are making a real difference in keeping children safe.

SmartEarly remains steadfast in our mission to provide a safe, nurturing, and transparent environment for every child. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and regulatory agencies to uphold the highest standards in child care.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Max Miller

Owner SmartEarly

john@smartEarly.com

413-528-8000

