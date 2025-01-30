The Roof Guys Awarded Prestigious GAF President’s Club Award

The Roof Guys 2025 GAF President's Club Award Winner The Roof Guys Named GAF President's Club Recipient

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roof Guys are proud to announce their recognition as a GAF President’s Club Award Winner, a distinction that celebrates their excellence as a premier roofing contractor. This accolade is awarded annually by GAF, North America’s largest roofing manufacturer, and is considered a prestigious honor in the roofing industry.Earning the GAF President’s Club status distinguishes The Roof Guys as a trusted roofing partner for Ocala homeowners and highlights their expertise in delivering top-tier roofing solutions backed by superior workmanship and reliability. To be eligible for the GAF President’s Club Award, contractors must first earn the designation of GAF Master EliteResidential Contractor—a status achieved by only 1-2% of roofing contractors nationwide. The President’s Club recognition goes even further, honoring those who excel in three critical areas: Performance, Reliability, and Service.The Roof Guys earned this distinction by meeting GAF’s rigorous qualifications, including:Proper Licensing and Insurance: Ensuring full compliance with state and industry standards.Proven Reputation: Demonstrating a strong history of customer satisfaction and trust.Ongoing Professional Training: Staying up to date with the latest roofing technologies and best practices.Performance: Installing and registering 50+ Golden PledgeLimited Warranties annually.The GAF President’s Club is the highest distinction awarded by GAF and is reserved for contractors who exemplify the highest standards of roofing excellence. This honor recognizes contractors who consistently deliver superior craftsmanship, exceptional service, and long-term reliability in their work. It acknowledges roofing professionals who lead the industry by providing high quality customer care and expert installations; contractors with the GAF President’s Club status set the benchmark for excellence in the roofing profession.About The Roof GuysSince 2001, The Roof Guys have proudly served homeowners in Ocala and The Villages, providing expert roofing solutions that combine quality, integrity, and professionalism. As a family-owned and operated business, they’ve built a reputation for installing new roofs designed to withstand Florida’s unique climate. Their factory-trained, background-checked, and insured technicians ensure every project is completed with precision, while their industry-leading warranties, including GAF’s Golden PledgeLimited Warranty, provide homeowners with peace of mind. Achieving the GAF President’s Club Award is a testament to The Roof Guys’ unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. For more information about The Roof Guys and their award-winning services, visit www.theroofguys.com

