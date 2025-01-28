Derby Barracks / Theft of a motor vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000243
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/15/2025 @ 0707 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Route 105, Newport Town / North Country Hospital, Newport, VT.
VIOLATION: Theft of a motor vehicle.
ACCUSED: Taylor Coull
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Raegan Blanchard
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/15/2025 at approximately 0707 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash near 3615 Vt Route 105 in Newport Town Vt. Shortly after the crash, Vermont State Police was notified of a stolen vehicle taken from North Country Hospital that matched the description of the vehicle that was involved in the crash. Investigation revealed the operator and suspect of the car theft was Taylor Coull. Coull was issued a citation for the offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.