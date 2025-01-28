Derby Barracks / Theft of a motor vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000243

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2025 @ 0707 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Route 105, Newport Town / North Country Hospital, Newport, VT.

VIOLATION: Theft of a motor vehicle.

ACCUSED: Taylor Coull

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: Raegan Blanchard

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/15/2025 at approximately 0707 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash near 3615 Vt Route 105 in Newport Town Vt. Shortly after the crash, Vermont State Police was notified of a stolen vehicle taken from North Country Hospital that matched the description of the vehicle that was involved in the crash. Investigation revealed the operator and suspect of the car theft was Taylor Coull. Coull was issued a citation for the offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

