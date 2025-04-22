Royalton Barracks / 2ed Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2002139
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 04/21/2025 at approximately 2018 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Prince ST, Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault-x2
ACCUSED: Jason Brown
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a late report of a domestic assault. Through investigation, Troopers determined Jason Brown had caused physical pain to a household member. Brown was transported to the Randolph Police Department for processing, and later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 4/22/2025 at 12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/22/25 @ 1230 HOURS
COURT: ORANGE
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment.
