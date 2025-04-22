Royalton Barracks / 2ed Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25B2002139

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2025 at approximately 2018 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Prince ST, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault-x2

ACCUSED: Jason Brown

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a late report of a domestic assault. Through investigation, Troopers determined Jason Brown had caused physical pain to a household member. Brown was transported to the Randolph Police Department for processing, and later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 4/22/2025 at 12:30 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/22/25 @ 1230 HOURS

COURT: ORANGE

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment.