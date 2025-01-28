Governor Hochul Announces New York State's Continued Efforts to P...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State’s ongoing proactive measures to prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and facilitate early detection, particularly on New York farms. Following the detection of HPAI in poultry on a farm in Suffolk County and in several wild and domestic birds at a learning center in Putnam County, the State is encouraging organizations in contact with wild birds to remain vigilant for signs of illness in their domestic animals. Farms are urged to practice biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the virus. While HPAI can spread quickly among wild birds and poultry, there have been no documented human cases in New York State, and the risk to humans is low.

“At my direction, New York State is continuing to monitor for HPAI and take proactive measures to keep our communities safe,” Governor Hochul said. “While the risk to public health remains low, I encourage all New Yorkers, especially individuals frequently in contact with poultry and wild birds, to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to protect our state.”

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York State has been monitoring for HPAI and taking a number of proactive measures to prevent the spread of HPAI in the state since the first detection in a backyard poultry operation here in 2022. The protocols we have in place, and continue to update, for early detection in poultry and livestock are working, helping us to identify cases and deploy resources to help. We encourage everyone who keeps poultry and livestock to be vigilant about minimizing their animals’ exposure to the virus and to wild bird populations and practice good biosecurity measures.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “As Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continues to be detected in New York State, we are remaining vigilant and are working closely with our state and local partners to minimize the risk to people who have or may come into contact with infected animals. The State Department of Health will continue to support farmers and other industry professionals who have contact with wild birds with resources and guidance. While the risk to humans remains low, we will continue to monitor these detections in animals including livestock and poultry to assess any potential risks to public health and safety.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “The DEC continues to work closely with State and federal partners to reduce the spread of HPAI. New Yorkers are encouraged to avoid direct contact with sick or dead wild birds and poultry, especially waterfowl and raptors, and hunters are reminded to not harvest sick or dead animals. People should report unusual wildlife mortalities to their local DEC regional office.”

The New York State Department of Health is also reminding the public that this recent HPAI detection does not present an immediate public health concern. The State Department of Health is providing guidance and resources to the local health departments that responded to these two situations. Individuals who may have had contact with infected birds are being monitored for symptoms and will be evaluated for HPAI if any become sick.

While both recent HPAI cases are under control and surveillance of surrounding farms continues, the State continues to urge those involved in poultry production to take extra steps to prevent their flocks from becoming infected. All poultry producers, from small backyard to large commercial operations, should review their biosecurity plans and take precautions to protect their birds. Poultry biosecurity materials and checklists can be found on the USDA’s “Defend the Flock” website.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings. Outdoor access for poultry should be limited at this time, particularly as the State continues to see HPAI detections in wild bird populations.

To report sick birds, unexplained high number of deaths, or sudden drop in egg production, please contact the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.

HPAI in Dairy Cattle

AGM also recently announced that it is implementing new testing initiatives on dairy farms as part of its aggressive, proactive response to the outbreak of HPAI in livestock in other states. Working in close collaboration with federal partners, including USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, FDA, and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, and state partners, including the New York State Department of Health, this enhanced testing strategy is part of the State’s effort to protect animal and human health and prevent the transmission of HPAI in livestock in New York State. While there have been no detections of HPAI in livestock in New York to date, the State's comprehensive approach is aimed at ensuring the state remains free of HPAI and facilitating early detection.

In addition to the new testing initiative, New York State has implemented multiple preventative measures to protect animal and human health since the first detection of HPAI in dairy cattle in Texas in March 2024. In April, June, and August 2024, the Department issued orders on import requirements for dairy cattle coming into New York as well as testing requirements for lactating dairy cattle entering fairs or exhibitions. These orders continue to remain in place until further notice.

USDA offers several producer support programs that are available to all dairy producers as well as certain programs only available to dairy producers with HPAI-positive herds. These programs include tools to support biosecurity planning and implementation as well as financial support programs to offset costs associated with HPAI testing, veterinary expenses, personal protective equipment purchases, milk disposal, and milk losses.