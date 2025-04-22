Governor Hochul Announces Chobani to Make the Nation’s Largest In...

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “Today, Chobani makes Upstate New York the No. 1 Greek yogurt producer in America. Chobani’s $1 billion investment — the largest investment in natural food making in American history — is a win-win-win for Chobani, NY dairy farmers, and the Mohawk Valley economy and jobs. I’ve fought to help Chobani grow since the very beginning to lay the foundation for a day like today. When Chobani wanted to expand the reach of their delicious and nutritious Greek yogurt, I helped get them included in the national school lunch program to be enjoyed by children across the country. With this new factory, more people will be able to enjoy their ‘Made In NY’ Greek yogurt than ever before. Dairy farmers are the beating heart of Upstate NY and this massive new facility and 1,000 new jobs will help support so many family farms across the state. I sincerely thank Chobani’s amazing CEO, and my very good friend, Hamdi Ulukaya for continuing his commitment to our state. I also thank Governor Hochul: without her leadership, today would not be possible. New York is proud that Chobani calls it home and more people will be enjoying their yogurt that comes from NY dairy farms made here in the Mohawk Valley than ever before.”

Representative John Mannion said, “This transformational investment by Chobani is a major win for New York State, and its success is a top priority for the Mohawk Valley. Residents of NY-22 will help fill the 1,000 new jobs and increased demand will benefit local dairy farmers and strengthen their bottom lines. I was proud to support FAST NY in the State Senate, working with Governor Hochul to drive economic growth and create good paying jobs for New Yorkers. I’m grateful for the Governor’s leadership and for Chobani’s continued commitment to New York agriculture, our workers, and our communities.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “I thank Chobani for their willingness to continue to invest in Upstate New York and appreciate the efforts of all those who have helped make today’s announcement a reality, especially Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. and the Governor and Empire State Development. This major expansion will generate new employment opportunities, boost the local and regional economies, strengthen the state’s dairy industry and enhance the City of Rome, Oneida County and Upstate New York. I am looking forward to watching as this project progresses and am excited about the significant, positive, transformational impact it will potentially have on the community, region and state."

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenchon said, “I welcome Chobani to my district and look forward to a great partnership. Chobani is an amazing employer that provides healthy, delicious products for our families. They also always support our local communities by helping those in need. I sincerely thank Chobani for choosing Oneida County and for all they do for New York State.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said, “This is a generational win for Oneida County and the entire Mohawk Valley. We believed in the potential of the Griffiss Triangle site and invested over $6 million to make it shovel-ready because we knew it could attract a world-class partner like Chobani. I’m proud of the role Oneida County played in bringing this transformative project to fruition. This $1 billion investment will create over 1,000 good-paying jobs, boost our local economy, and reaffirm our region as a hub for innovation and opportunity. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Chobani to Rome and begin this new chapter together.”

Rome Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan said, “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and the State of New York for their continued support of Chobani’s tremendous project here in the City of Rome. This transformative investment marks a major step forward for our community, bringing new jobs, opportunities, innovation, and growth. The redevelopment of the Triangle Site was a visionary effort — one that required forward-thinking investments, long-term commitment and dedication. We are very proud to be a part of this exciting new chapter for Rome.”