NAREB Celebrates Its Mou Partners as the Building Black Wealth Tour Kicks Off Year 2

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB President

NAREB's Dr. Rose says closing the racial wealth gap is essential for achieving true racial equality and positively affects American society.

The Building Black Wealth Tour impacted thousands of families by providing critical information about buying a home and building wealth. It would not have been possible without...partner organizations” — Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) celebrates the pivotal role of civic, religious, professional, and Divine Nine organizations contributing to the NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour. Following the success of the tour's wealth-building events in over 100 cities in 2024, the 2025 event slate is set to commence in Miramar, FL, on February 26. The 2nd National Black Wealth Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The 2025 NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour kicks off with a momentous virtual rally on February 11, 2025, featuring a keynote address from civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton. The rally promises to set the tone for an inspiring and empowering tour.

“The Building Black Wealth Tour impacted thousands of families by providing critical information about buying a home and building wealth,” said Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB’s President. “It would not have been possible without collaborations with our partner organizations. I want to thank our collaborators for the work they have done and will continue to do to help Black families find pathways to building wealth.”

Dr. Rose said that NAREB has active Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreements with the African American Mayors Association, Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Church of God in Christ, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National Bar Association, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

“The MOU agreements underscore each organization’s commitment to empowerment and economic development in our communities and outline ways the organizations will work together on wealth-building initiatives, including the Building Black Wealth Tour,” she said. “Our work will expand even more in 2025. We are bringing together families, lenders, attorneys, and real estate professionals to discuss and implement strategies for increasing Black homeownership and building wealth within Black communities.”

The primary goal of the Building Black Wealth Tour is to educate and empower individuals on how they can achieve homeownership and build generational wealth. Each event includes seminars on mortgage financing options, investment strategies, downpayment solutions, and counseling on heirs' property.

Dr. Rose underscores the urgency of the Building Black Wealth Tour in addressing the 'intolerable' racial wealth gap in the country. She highlights NAREB’s 2023 State of Housing in Black America Report (SHIBA), which revealed that the 400 wealthiest Americans control the same wealth as all 48 million Blacks in the United States. The Federal Reserve acknowledges that, on average, Black families own about 24 cents for every $1 of White family wealth. And Brookings, the widely respected think-tank, says whites have a median family wealth of $171,000, compared to $17,600 for Blacks.

“The disparity has widened over time, perpetuating systemic poverty in communities of color,” said Dr. Rose. “Closing the racial wealth gap is essential for achieving true racial equality and positively affects American society. With greater economic equality, studies show lower crime levels, better health outcomes, higher social trust, and less divisiveness. Building Black wealth can contribute to a more equitable society, promote upward mobility and social equality, and foster economic stability and growth. “

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard said the Church Of God In Christ is thrilled to collaborate with NAREB again this year. “This partnership embodies the spirit of unity and service that defines our church,” he said. “Together, we will open our doors, hearts, and minds to provide essential resources to uplift and empower our communities, including facilities, prayer tents, and mental health support. Through our collective efforts, we will sow the seeds of hope, healing, and transformation, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those we serve."

Dr. Chris Rey, International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Chair of the Divine Nine Council, said, “We are proud to participate in this unique opportunity to address systemic inequities and promote economic empowerment in Black communities. By participating in the Building Black Wealth Tour, we are creating sustainable pathways for wealth-building. The tour fosters a mutually beneficial relationship where organizations and communities work together to create lasting economic opportunities.”

In addition, Elsie Cooke-Holmes, National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said, “The tour is an opportunity for our members to engage with the community. By working together with NAREB, we can help families and communities bridge the racial wealth gap. The Building Black Wealth Tour is an essential initiative that brings together civic leaders, communities, and individuals to foster economic growth and empowerment within the Black community. We are elated to join forces with NAREB on a journey towards creating generational wealth in the Black community.”

On April 12, 2025, events will occur in more than 100 locations on National Building Black Wealth Day, and thousands more will view seminars via virtual presentations. Said Dr. Rose: “With the help of our partners, the Building Black Wealth Tour will continue to make a difference in the lives of Black families, leading them to pathways for generational wealth and prosperity.”

*****

(For print or broadcast interviews with NAREB President Courtney Johnson Rose, contact Michael Frisby, Mike@frisbyassociates.com/202-625-4328)

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each real estate discipline. From the past to the present, NAREB remains an association that is proud of its history, dedicated to its chosen struggle, and unrelenting in its pursuit of the REALTIST®’s mission/vision embedded goal, “Democracy in Housing.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.