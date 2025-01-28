Two Texas Game Wardens Recognized by TPW Commission

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Two Texas Game Wardens were recognized during January’s Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting for their contributions and efforts in supporting the agency’s mission.

“Kirk Clendening and Jamal Allen represent the teamwork, integrity and professionalism that define Texas Game Wardens,” said Col. Ronald VanderRoest, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. “Their contributions to conservation law enforcement, leadership within their communities and commitment to excellence set a high standard for us all. These awards are a well-deserved recognition of their efforts to protect Texas’ natural resources and embodiment of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) mission.”

Kirk Clendening Named SEAFWA Texas Officer of the Year

Rusk County Game Warden Kirk Clendening was named the 2024 Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Texas Officer of the Year.

Clendening, a 2010 graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor’s degree in criminology, began his tenure with TPWD when he was accepted into the 56th Texas Game Warden Academy in 2011. His first duty station out of the academy was in Val Verde County. From there, he served as a game warden in Smith County and was a full-time member of the Marine Tactical Operations Group in Corpus Christi. Clendening then moved to Rusk County and has served there for over seven years.

Over the past 13 years, Clendening has been a devoted conservation law enforcement officer, demonstrating natural leadership, initiative, excellent judgment and outstanding communication skills.

A hardworking and proactive officer, Clendening consistently excels in marine patrol operations, investigations and public outreach. Both locally and for wardens across the state, he leads by example through his work ethic and teamwork on a daily basis.

Clendening’s dedication to protecting Texas’ natural resources and leaving a legacy of conservation for future generations is a testament to his love for the outdoors and his sense of duty.

Jamal Allen Named Shikar-Safari Club International Texas Officer of the Year

Jefferson County Game Warden Jamal Allen was named the Shikar-Safari Club International 2025 Texas Officer of the Year.

Allen’s character and work ethic was evident from an early age, resulting in a full-ride football scholarship to Stephen F. Austin State University. He graduated from the 63rd Texas Game Warden Academy in 2020 and began his service in Jefferson County.

As a certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor, Allen was invited to teach saltwater law, defensive tactics, and simunitions to game warden cadets. He is also a certified Intoxilyzer operator, field training officer, armorer and defensive tactics instructor.

Allen’s influence extends beyond his certifications. He is known for his ability to lead by example, earning the respect of his peers and inspiring those around him.

His dedication to conservation law enforcement and public safety have also earned him numerous accolades. In 2022, he was named the Coastal Conservation Association’s Texas Officer of the Year for his enforcement efforts in the commercial shrimping and crabbing industry. Additionally, he was honored by the Southeast Texas Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving as Officer of the Year for his BWI enforcement in both 2022 and 2024.

Over the past year, Allen has continued to answer the call of his agency, his peers and his constituents to help conserve and protect the natural and cultural resources along the upper Texas coast.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.