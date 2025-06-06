Trailway Reconnected: Bridge Restoration Reopens Full Length of Lake Mineral Wells State Park Trailway

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

MINERAL WELLS – After a lengthy closure, the full 20-mile stretch of Lake Mineral Wells State Park Trailway is officially open to the public thanks to the completion of a major bridge repair between FM 1195 and the National Vietnam War Museum.

The repair – constructed using a repurposed railroad car – restores safe, continuous access to one of the region’s most beloved recreational assets.

“The Lake Mineral Wells State Trailway opened on June 6, 1998, on National Trails Day. It is exciting that we are able to complete this restoration project and reopen the trail again for this National Trails Day on Friday, June 6th, stated Nikki Elms, Park Complex Superintendent. “Rails-to Trails projects help restore economic prosperity to neighborhoods and underserved populations and preserve our railway heritage while promoting personal and environmental health for our visitors. This aligns with the local community being recognized in 2024 as the Wellness Capital of Texas.”

This project is a prime example of the investment Texas State Parks has been able to make into existing parks thanks to the dedication of Sporting Goods Sales Tax funding in 2019.

This key section of the trailway was shut down due to a significant bridge failure caused by compromised support beams and shifting abutments. The innovative new structure not only improves water flow and sustainability but also pays tribute to the trailway’s origins as a historic railroad corridor linking Weatherford and Mineral Wells.

“Bringing this portion of the trailway back to life has been a true community effort,” said Rose Jordan, Director of Tourism for Mineral Wells. “We’re grateful for the heart and help of folks like Rhett Warren and Glenn Rogers. The timing couldn’t be better—just in time for National Trails Day, when we celebrate the power of trails to connect people, places and stories.”

The restoration effort, which took two years from concept to completion, was made possible by the Friends of Lake Mineral Wells State Park & Trailway, former State Representative Glenn Rogers, local attorney Rhett Warren, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Infrastructure Division, and the dedicated staff of Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway.

During the project, the entire trail also underwent maintenance that included hazard tree removal, brush clearing, culvert repair and new surfacing. Texas State Parks restored restrooms at trailheads and added a brand-new facility at Cold Springs in 2024.

“Our Friends Group is excited about the bridge replacement and all of the other work that has been done to the trail in the past few months,” said Rhett Warren, president of the Friends of Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway. “The trail is in its best shape in years. We send a big thanks out to TPWD and the park staff for all their hard work. I encourage everyone to get out and hike it, bike it, run it, or ride it on horseback and take advantage of this wonderful asset.”

The Lake Mineral Wells Trailway offers a scenic, accessible route for hikers, cyclists and equestrians of all skill levels. With gentle grades and open vistas, the reclaimed railbed now serves as a safe and serene pathway through the Western Cross Timbers region, rich in both natural beauty and historical significance.

“In November of 2022, I visited the Trailway Bridge site to assess the issue and advocate for funding, “said former State Representative Glenn Rogers. “We brought those concerns to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials in Austin, and I’m pleased the repairs were fully funded. The Trailway is one of many scenic treasures in the Mineral Wells area, and full access means more people can experience the beauty of this landscape.”

The bridge reopening marks not just a physical reconnection of the trail but a symbolic reminder of what can be achieved when local passion and statewide partnership come together to preserve outdoor spaces for future generations.